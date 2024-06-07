"Not at the money he'll command": Canucks fans debate extending Elias Lindholm with $29.1 million contract expiring

The Canucks Army fan page on X (formerly Twitter) recently conducted a poll asking whether the Vancouver Canucks should offer forward Elias Lindholm a new contract extension.

Elias Lindholm is in the final year of a six-year, $29.1 million deal inked with the Calgary Flames in 2018. The contract comes with a cap hit of $4.85 million.

The poll caught the eye of Canucks fans on the platform as they jumped into a debate on whether the club should extend the contract of the 29-year-old Swedish forward.

One fan opined that it may not be wise to re-sign him if his contract demands are too high:

"No. At least not at the money he'll command. Makes no sense to blow the bank on a 3rd line centre."

Another fan opined:

"Yes need him to play with Hughes buddy Tkachuk (trade Joshua and Hronek and Hogz and Lekkerimäki) and Garland on the 2nd line. EP40 can play with Mikheyev and Podz on the 3rd line until he learns how to skate again.."

"Neutral view here from an Oilers fan. Don't re-sign him. He is past his prime. He was a waste of space this season in Calgary before the trade and didn't improve enough on the west coast. Somebody will pay too much for too long. Don't let it be the," one X user wrote.

Here are some of the other top reactions to the poll on X. One suggested that the Canucks should only think about signing him after Nikita Zadorov:

"After the resign Zadorov"

"No. He's going to get royally overpaid on the UFA market and if the Canucks pay him they won't be able to afford to keep any of their other good free agents," another commented.

"It would be great if they could. He’s super versatile , highly skilled & plays that 200’ game," another voiced their opinion.

Elias Lindholm may have cost him a significant amount in his new contract

Lindholm may have missed out on a big payday due to his underwhelming performances in his contract year. He finished the 2023-24 regular season with only 15 goals and 44 points in 75 combined games for the Canucks and the Flames.

Elias Lindholm was traded to the Canucks by the Calgary Flames earlier in the season after turning down the contract offers. However, following his trade to the Flames, Lindholm's production didn't elevate much with the Canucks. He managed only six goals and 12 points in 26 games to wrap up the regular season.

He performed better in the playoffs, with 10 points in 13 games, before the Canucks were eliminated by the Oilers in the second-round Western Conference series. But his next contract will likely be significantly less lucrative than what he could have gotten from the Flames last year.

According to reports, Elias Lindholm may have cost himself upwards of $30 million on his next deal due to an underwhelming season.