"Not nearly as good" - Ex-NHL player claims league still not taking Winnipeg Jets seriously as playoff contenders

In a recent revelation on the Spittin' Chiclets podcast, former NHL player Ryan Whitney dropped a bombshell regarding the perception of the Winnipeg Jets within the league.

Whitney recounted a conversation he had with a current NHL player, whose identity remains undisclosed, where the player labeled the Jets as "the biggest frauds in the NHL" and predicted their demise in the first round of the playoffs.

Whitney's revelation came during a discussion with co-host Paul Bissonnette on the podcast, where he shared insights from his conversation with the unnamed NHL player.

Whitney said:

"I had a player in the NHL on a team currently sitting in a playoff spot tell me that the Winnipeg Jets are the biggest frauds in the league and that they'll lose in the first round. Wow. I know I said, Oh, these guys, they're not nearly as good as anyone said."

Listening to this, Bissonnette asked Whitney if there is a chance of that team playing against Jets in the first round to which Whitney said yes. But Whitney refused to disclose that player's name or give any hint about who that NHL player is.

Despite the Jets currently holding a playoff spot, sitting in the second position in the Central Division with a record of 37-16-5 and 79 points, the player expressed skepticism about their postseason prospects.

The Jets' strong performance in the regular season has not been enough to convince some within the league of their playoff readiness. With the Winnipeg team positioned just two points behind the division-leading Dallas Stars, their chances of securing a playoff berth are indeed promising. However, the doubt persists among certain players about their ability to make a deep playoff run.

As the NHL regular season progresses and the playoff picture begins to take shape, all eyes will be on the Winnipeg Jets to see if they can defy the skepticism and prove their critics wrong on the ice.

Winnipeg Jets' debilitating loss to Dallas Stars

The Dallas Stars defeated the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Thursday, securing the top spot in the Central Division. Rookie Logan Stankoven continued his impressive performance with his third goal in four NHL games. The Stars' new acquisition Chris Tanev, though yet to join, energized the team.

Joe Pavelski and Stankoven scored within 96 seconds in the first period. Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz also contributed goals. All-Star goalie Jake Oettinger earned his 100th win, making 25 saves.

Vladislav Namestnikov scored the Jets' lone goal. Despite a strong effort, the Jets saw their four-game winning streak end. The Stars' depth and determination prevailed, securing a decisive victory.