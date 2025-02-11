"Not as scary as Canada" "Hard to beat": Hockey fans left debating over Team USA's 4 Nations powerplay unit featuring Auston Matthews, Matthew Tkachuk

Auston Matthews leads a star-studded Team USA roster for the 4 Nations Face-Off. He is the captain, taking the same role he just earned for the Toronto Maple Leafs before the season began. He took over for John Tavares.

Matthews will headline the Team USA powerplay line as well. He will feature alongside Matthew Tkachuk, Adam Fox, Jack Hughes and Jack Eichel. NHL fans had their say on whether it would be enough to carry the team.

"I would take the Oilers PP over that," one said.

"Very good but still doesn’t touch Canada’s PP1," another added.

"Poor Tkachuk, only one of the bunch that will battle and go anywhere near a corner," one noted.

"A Quinn Hughes away from this being perfect," another chimed in.

The unit will be led by Matthews, who has been terrific offensively for the Maple Leafs. He has scored 20 goals and 45 points in 40 games this season, bringing a level of scoring that could elevate the line around him.

Auston Matthews reflects on becoming the captain for Team USA

Auston Matthews was not a captain for anything last year. Over the offseason, the Toronto Maple Leafs decided to take the role from John Tavares, who'd held it for several seasons, and give it to Matthews.

Auston Matthews is the Team USA captain for the 4 Nations (Imagn)

Not too much later, Matthews was named to the same role for Team USA in the 4 Nations Face-Off. He said, via TSN:

“Just be myself every day and be who I am. I think that’s why I’ve gotten to where I am and why I’ve been chosen to be the captain.”

Despite being the captain, he was not on the first line at practice, though. He skated on the second line alongside Jake Guentzel and Jack Hughes at practice on Monday.

Jack Eichel was in the middle with Kyle Connor and Matthew Tkachuk on the wings on the first line. New York Rangers star J.T. Miller was paired with Brady Tkachuk and Matt Boldy on the third line for the American team.

