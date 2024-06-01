“Not a single word of this is inaccurate”: NHL fans react to Pasha Eshghi’s opinion on Jacob Trouba as the worst captain in the league

Rangers captain Jacob Trouba was on the receiving end of some harsh criticism from analyst Pasha Eshghi. Eshghi voiced his concerns about Trouba, questioning his role with the New York Rangers.

"Is Jacob Trouba the worst captain in the NHL?" he asked.

His comments surrounded Jacob Trouba’s on-ice performance, highlighting how he should not be the Rangers’ captain.

Following Eshghi’s comments, a flurry of fan reactions has swirled around social media. The following comments echo the criticism:

Here’s a fan who doesn’t disagree with the assessment:

This fan echoed Eshghi’s sentiments:

Another fan couldn’t find a way around the argument:

However, not all fans agreed with Eshghi’s comments. Some fans expressed their disagreement and displeasure with the criticism.

Here’s a fan who disliked the way Eshghi referred to Jacob Trouba and his family:

"Kind of scummy to bring his wife into this."

One fan said:

"Bulllllsh*t. Troubas done great work for this team, series ain’t over."

Another fan highlighted an interesting point:

"You won’t say this to his face in the bathroom line."

Trouba and the Rangers are down 3-2 in the Eastern Conference Finals series. The Rangers will play for their playoff lives on Saturday night in Game 6 against the Florida Panthers. Trouba hopes his team can rally to force a game 7 back at Madison Square Garden on Monday night.

Jacob Trouba looking to survive another day

A recent piece in The Hockey News highlights the Rangers’ current situation. The club is on the brink of elimination, looking to force a game 7.

The Hockey News quoted Trouba ahead of game 6 in Florida:

"There’s not much say. Our backs are to the wall. We’ve got to bring our best game in Florida to survive another day."

Thus far, the Rangers have survived this series against a Panthers team that’s hungry to win. The Rangers have stolen two games in this series, particularly game 3, which ended in OT on Alex Wennberg’s redirection.

But as The Hockey News pointed out, the Rangers’ struggles are self-inflicted. It’s not that the Panthers have been better than the Rangers, which they have. It’s that the Rangers haven’t played as well as they could.

With that in mind, if Igor Shesterkin can’t steal games and the Rangers’ powerplay can’t score, the Rangers’ playoff run could be over on Saturday night. Meanwhile, Trouba hopes the Rangers can survive and face a winner-take-all game 7.