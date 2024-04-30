"Not something we can't do" - Ryan Reaves remains optimistic about Maple Leafs' comeback chances against Bruins

Ryan Reaves, the Toronto Maple Leafs' enforcer, expressed confidence in his team's ability to overcome the Boston Bruins, even in the absence of star player Auston Matthews.

Ryan Reaves believes they can win three consecutive games, emphasizing the team's resilience and previous successes. Reaves acknowledged Matthews' absence but highlights the depth, talent and character within the team, seeing it as an opportunity for others to step up.

Reaves said (via thestar.com):

“Not a single guy is ready to pack his bags and go home, Summer is not around the corner for us. Everyone believes we can come back. I certainly do. We’ve won three in a row this season before, so it’s not something we can’t do.”

Having experienced comebacks from deficits before, notably with the New York Rangers in 2022, Reaves stressed the need for adjustment and playing with desperation. Despite tentative starts in previous games, he noted a lack of nervousness among teammates and views in-game disagreements as a sign of passion rather than division.

Ryan Reaves acknowledged the Bruins' dominance in special teams, with the Leafs struggling during power play. However, he remained optimistic, believing a shift in momentum could quickly turn the series around from being down 3-1:

“Our starts haven’t been great, I think when they draw a little momentum, whether it’s a goal or a power play early in the game, it seems like we tighten up a little bit, but there’s no room for that.”

Leafs lost 3-1 and Ryan Reaves and the team faltered in defense and man advantage

In Game 4 against the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Boston Bruins claimed a 3-1 victory, with Brad Marchand leading the charge by breaking the Boston playoff goals record.

Marchand's goal, along with an assist, propelled the Bruins within reach of advancing to the second round. Despite missing Auston Matthews due to illness, the Maple Leafs fought on, with William Nylander returning to action after an injury.

Boston's James van Riemsdyk and David Pastrnak also found the net, while Toronto's lone goal came from Mitch Marner. Marchand's goal marked his 56th postseason goal, surpassing Cam Neely's franchise record.

The frustration escalated on the Toronto bench, evident in heated discussions among players such as Matthews and Marner. Despite efforts to rally, the Maple Leafs couldn't overcome Boston's defensive structure and potent offense. The victory puts the Bruins in a commanding position to close out the series in the next game on Tuesday.