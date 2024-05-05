"Not up to us": Auston Matthews, William Nylander make their thoughts clear on Toronto Maple Leafs' next move with Core Four

Auston Matthews, despite missing two crucial games in the first round due to illness, stood before the media after the Toronto Maple Leafs' heartbreaking Game 7 defeat against the Boston Bruins.

Reflecting on their journey and the team's future, Matthews said:

"I mean, of course, we've been through a lot together. I mean, in the end, it's not up to us, but obviously, sitting on benches and being quiet, we haven't gotten over that hump."

Expand Tweet

His sentiments echoed the frustrations of Leafs fans as the team once again failed to achieve playoff success.

The Maple Leafs' exit from the playoffs came in overtime of Game 7, where a 2-1 loss to the Bruins ended their postseason aspirations. Despite the disappointment, William Nylander, who scored the lone goal for the Leafs in the third period, expressed confidence in the team's core.

"Look, I don't think there's an issue with the core," Nylander said. "I think we were fu***** right there all series. We battled hard and got to Game 7 and OT. It's a sh**** feeling."

Expand Tweet

Nylander's goal, assisted by Auston Matthews, briefly gave Toronto a 1-0 lead in what turned out to be a tight defensive battle. However, the Bruins ultimately tied the score with Hampus Lindholm's goal. David Pastrnak scored in OT to win the game, leaving the Maple Leafs to contemplate their next moves in the offseason.

Auston Matthews' return could not save the Leafs from elimination

Before Game 7 of the first-round series between the Boston Bruins and the Toronto Maple Leafs, coach Jim Montgomery publicly challenged David Pastrnak, the Bruins' top scorer, to step up. Pastrnak responded by scoring the overtime winner, assisted by Hampus Lindholm, helping the Bruins secure a 2-1 victory and advance in the NHL playoffs.

Pastrnak agreed with Montgomery on the need to improve and finally delivered at the right time.

“He’s trying to bring the best out of every single player. He expects more," Pastrnak said. "I admitted I needed to be better.”

Jeremy Swayman's ideal goaltending with 30 saves and Lindholm's critical goal in regulation also contributed to the Bruins' success. This victory helped them escape the deja vu of losing the second consecutive first-round elimination after leading the series 3-1. The Bruins have now defeated the Maple Leafs in Game 7 three times in seven years.

Boston's next challenge comes against the Florida Panthers in the second round. The Panthers, who eliminated the Bruins last year, are rested and ready for Game 1 on Monday night.

For the Maple Leafs, William Nylander's goal and Auston Matthews' return from a two-game absence were not enough to overcome their Game 7 struggles. They are now 0-6 in Game 7s since 2013.

Joseph Woll's absence in goal for Toronto due to injury allowed Ilya Samsonov to start, but the Bruins capitalized on his absence.