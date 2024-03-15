"Not worry too much about what's going to happen": Erik Karlsson on Pittsburgh Penguins' mindset after recent scoring struggles

Erik Karlsson's statement about not worrying about the results reflects the Penguins' mindset and confidence following their 6-3 win over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night at the PPG Paints Arena.

The Penguins were struggling with a four-game losing streak and a lack of goals. Before the game against the Sharks, they had only scored once in five of their previous six outings. Nevertheless, they broke out of their slump with a resounding win and an offensive surge the team was sorely lacking.

Ahead of Thursday's game, Erik Karlsson shared some thoughts about the Pittsburgh Penguins' recent struggles and how they could find a way to get out of their slump (via NHL.com):

"We just got to find a way to enjoy the game again, not worry too much about what's going to happen and what's not going to happen, and just play.

"Try and create that confidence for ourselves again. If we enjoy this game – which we should, we’re very privileged to be here – if we just get that back, I think the rest is gonna follow.”

The win for the Penguins earned them the much-needed two points in their quest for the playoffs. With 67 points, the Penguins remain seventh in the Metro Division as they move to within five points of second-placed New York Islanders in the wild card.

How Erik Karlsson and Penguins beat the Sharks

At 10:28 of the first period, Noel Acciari put the Penguins up 1-0 after tipping in a deflected point shot off Erik Karlsson. Four minutes later, Fabian Zetterlund responded for the Sharks.

Marc-Edouard Vlasic put the visitors 2-1 up in the second period. At 4:11 in the second period, Jeff Carter tied it for the Pens before Evgeni Malkin's goal at 11:34 restored their lead.

The Penguins dominated the third period, with John Ludvig, Rickard Rakell and Bryan Rust contributing to the Pens' 6-3 win over the bottom-placed San Jose Sharks.

Pierre-Olivier Joseph, Ludvig and Drew O'Connor all collected two points. Tristan Jarry had a solid performance between the sticks, making 29 saves with an SV% of .906.

Erik Karlsson and the Penguins next take on the New York Rangers on Saturday.