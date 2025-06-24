"Not worth that at all": NHL fans react to rumors of Blue Jackets emerging as 'front runner' for Mitch Marner with $101,500,000 contract offer

Despite earlier reports that Mitch Marner isn't interested in the Columbus Blue Jackets, the team has emerged as the front-runner to sign the superstar forward. According to @HockeyyInsiderr, they have offered him a large sum of money.

As per the report, the Blue Jackets will offer a seven-year contract worth $14.5 million annual salary, which would be $101.5 million cumulatively. It would make Marner one of the highest-paid hockey players ever.

NHL fans reacted to this surprising report, with many saying the free agent is not worth that sort of money. Others think the Blue Jackets are spending money foolishly.

"Not sure about this one. We can do better," one complained.

"Why would anyone offer this much money to this guy," another pondered.

"Jackets need to fix the goalie situation and a solid RD. They can score goals... but have to stop allowing a bunch," one added.

"Teams like Columbus are perfect for him. No one will watch or care and all they have to do is perform well in the regular season for them to say he's done a good job," another stated.

Marner is expected to have a hot free agent market, but it looks like the Blue Jackets might be outbidding everyone.

Mitch Marner could surprise with a short-term deal

Mitch Marner is expected to command a long-term deal worth over $14 million AAV. It would be among the highest in the NHL right now. For a player coming off a 102-point season and still not in his 30s, that's become the norm.

However, Marner could buck that and start a new trend. TSN insider Pierre LeBrun reported that Marner might sign for a shorter deal with more money.

What's next for Mitch Marner? (Getty)

That would allow him to make good money in the interim while he hits the market again in the near future. Rather than tie himself to an AAV that will eventually be dwarfed by rising salary caps and mega stars getting big deals, he could just keep re-signing lucrative, short-term deals.

This is not yet common practice for NHL superstars, but LeBrun speculated that it could be an emerging trend for Marner, Connor McDavid and others.

