Noted NHL agent Allan Walsh predicts seismic shift in offseason RFA hiring pattern across league

Prominent NHL player agent Allan Walsh shared his take on offseason trades after the current one is over. In an interview with The Athletic, Walsh pointed to the larger salary cap and St Louis Blues’ general manager Doug Armstrong’s successful bids to sign Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway through offer letters in August 2024 as signs point to increased competition for restricted free agents (RFAs).

“Doug Armstrong comes in last year, does two on the same day and says, ‘F— it, I’m trying to make my team better and this is a tool available to me,’” Walsh said via The Athletic. “When he did that, if you’re talking to GMs like I am, there has been a notable change in the way that offer sheets have been perceived.

“Fast forward to this offseason — this coming offseason will be known as ‘the summer of offer sheets.’ It will be.”

At one time, offer sheets were considered rude, almost poacher-like; however, they have become more acceptable in recent seasons. Many executives are looking to replicate Armstrong’s successful formula.

“But I have talked to general managers generally about offer sheets this summer, and some general managers have said to me — one in particular (said), ‘My goal this summer is to do an offer sheet,’” Walsh said.

According to The Athletic, factors such as revealing salary cap forecasts three seasons in ahead helped teams to plan their future budgets with greater certainty. There was also a paucity of major talents among the players who will become UFAs this July.

Walsh said, “Some of the top available players happen to be RFAs, not UFAs.” According to PuckPedia, 88 of 95 potential restricted free agents this offseason are offer sheet-eligible.

Doug Armstrong shares his thoughts about more offer sheets in the NHL

The Blues general manager, who was the initiator of recent offer sheets tactics, said they were set to become more prevalent. Doug Armstrong also denied the potential of offer sheets to block competition.

“I don’t think you do it (offer sheet) to drive the price up,” Armstrong said via The Athletic. “I think you do it because you believe you can get the player. Personally, I think it’s bad business to do it to harm someone. You do it to improve yourself.”

However, some franchise management executives pointed out that the rising salary cap also offered teams a better chance to match any bid, whether through an offer letter or not. Armstrong said it made sense to "hedge bets" when it came to choosing between RFAs.

