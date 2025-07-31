"Nothing beats AC/DC" "Gonna have to be Chicago unfortunately": Hockey fans left debating over which NHL team has the best goal song

Hockey fans are passionately debating which NHL team boasts the best goal song. BarDown sparked the conversation on X, sharing a list of popular goal songs and asking fans to put their bias aside and pick the best one.Some of the standout tracks mentioned include TNT by AC/DC for the Calgary Flames, Kernkraft 400 by Zombie Nation for the Boston Bruins and Without Me by Eminem for the Detroit Red Wings.Fans quickly jumped into the discussion on social media. One fan said:&quot;Nothing beats AC/DC&quot;Another fan wrote:&quot;If I have to put my bias aside, it’s gonna have to be Chicago unfortunately.&quot;Here are some more fan reactions:&quot;Leafs change their goal song so often I’m not sure which is the official, full-time song anymore. I would say that Vancouver has the best goal song in the league.&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;why are these the only choices? Chelsea Dagger needs to be put in the dustbin of hell and never be heard from again.&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;Boston and Chicago need to move on from theirs, they’ve have them so long they just become an eye roll every time I hear them.&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;Goal songs should have an obvious tie in with the team name/mascot or the team's location. That leaves Detroit/Without Me, Seattle/Lithium, and Calgary/TNT as clearly above the rest.&quot; another user wrote.NHL analyst Scott Maxwell shares his take on NHL goal songsNHL analyst Scott Maxwell on DailyFaceoff shared his insights on the significance of goal songs, a crucial element that can elevate the fan experience. Acknowledging that music is a subjective matter, Maxwell noted that his own ranking of goal songs was based on several factors.&quot;In terms of mine, my own list was created based off how prominent they are with their respective team, how much it pumps up the crowd (organically, not through generic chants), and how creative of an option it is,&quot; Maxwell said.Maxwell pointed out that the quality of the song matters, and added that bonus points go to teams whose goal songs reflect the team's identity or come from a local artist.