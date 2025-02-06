"Nothing to do, bad food, freezing" - NHLers anonymously vote Central Division leaders as their first team on no-trade list

A recent survey by The Athletic asked 82 NHL players which team would be first on their no-trade list. Nearly 49% chose the Central Division leaders Winnipeg Jets, some citing cold weather as the reason.

“There’s not much to do out there. It’s f***ing cold. I haven’t heard a guy go to Winnipeg and say, ‘This is my forever home.’” One player said. (via The Athletic)

Another added, “Nothing to do, bad food, freezing.”

Many NHL players feel Winnipeg is not an exciting place to live or play hockey.

A Jets player defended the city, saying that visitors don’t always see the best areas. He suggested teams stay at The Forks instead of downtown.

"I remember when I first did it, it was underwhelming. There are parts of the city that are great, but you don't see that (as a visiting player). I always wish that they'd stay down at the Forks or somewhere like that. I don't think that hotel meets the criteria for the league, but it would be better than staying downtown." the player said.

Winnipeg’s cold winters are one of the big reasons players avoid it. January temperatures usually range from -5 to -9°F (-20 to -22°C). In the past, temperatures have dropped as low as -49°F (-45°C). The extreme weather makes it less appealing compared to warmer cities.

Taxes also play a big role in NHL players' salaries. Manitoba has the second-highest tax rate in Canada, behind only Prince Edward Island, per CIC News. This means players in Winnipeg take home less money than those in lower-tax cities, especially in the U.S.

The Winnipeg problem and NHL Player's preference for USA cities

The issue with players is not just about Winnipeg. Paul Edmonds of Global News said:

“This so-called ‘Winnipeg problem’ is much broader. In fact, it’s a Canada issue. Simply put, the United States is where most players — Canadian, American or European — just want to play.”

Many players prefer U.S. cities for better weather, lower taxes, and more lifestyle options.

Winnipeg has dedicated hockey fans, but players often see it differently. Journalist Shannon Proudfoot of the Globe and Mail, once wrote:

“A scrubby little town marooned in the middle of nowhere, with deep, frightening problems, a cruel joke of a climate, and a hockey team they loved and then lost for 15 years.”

The team was sold in 1996 and moved to Arizona as the Phoenix Coyotes. In 2011, True North Sports & Entertainment bought the Atlanta Thrashers and moved them to Winnipeg, renaming them the Jets.

This NHL season, the Winnipeg Jets rank atop the league with 79 points and 38 wins. They are followed by the Washington Capitals with 77 points in second and the Edmonton Oilers in third position.

