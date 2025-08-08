"Nothing illegal about it": NHL analyst floats 'creative' Oilers extension for Connor McDavid to sign 'this August'

Right now, the biggest name awaiting a contract extension is that of Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid. He is entering the last year of his eight-year, $100 million contract signed in 2017, and will be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

The Oilers have lost two straight Stanley Cup finals, all the while McDavid has put his best foot forward to increase their chances of winning. He has posted 100 or more points in the regular season and over 30 in the playoffs in both seasons. Still, the Oilers' goaltending and defense have made them struggle against the Florida Panthers.

In a situation like this, all sorts of opinions are coming in regarding what would be a good extension for Connor McDavid. NHL insider Jason Gregor has shared his own contract idea for McDavid.

In his Oilers Nation column, he suggested McDavid could sign a one-year extension this August for $14.6 million. This deal would be for the 2026-27 season, when the salary cap is set at $104 million. Then, in January 2027, McDavid could sign a three-year extension at $17 million per year.

"What if McDavid signs a one-year extension this August with a $14.6m AAV?" Gregor wrote. "This contract would be for the 2026-27 season. The salary cap that season will be $104m, while in 2027-28 it jumps up to $113m. And then in January of 2027... McDavid signs a three-year extension at $17m AAV."

"...His total money earned over the four years is $65.6m, which would average $16.4m over the four seasons."

Gregor said this approach would give Edmonton more cap space in 2026-27 when the cap is lower. It would still make McDavid the highest-paid player in the NHL. Greor noted:

"There is nothing illegal about it, at least not in the existing CBA or new CBA."

The Oilers have already signed Leon Draisaitl to a $112 million extension last September. They have also signed Evan Bouchard to a four-year, $42 million contract. So, Gregor believes this idea could help the Oilers keep McDavid and build a strong roster, giving them space to fill the loopholes witnessed in the last two seasons.

Connor McDavid talked about no need of "timeline" last media appearance.

Meanwhile, Connor McDavid has said he is in no rush for a new extension. In his statement to the media following the Stanley Cup finals loss to the Florida Panthers in 2025, McDavid said he will talk to his agent and family before making a choice.

"I’m going to talk to my agent a little bit and family and all that, and make some decisions whenever that time comes," McDavid said. "...I don’t think there needs to be any timeline... I’m just not in a rush that way.”

Connor McDavid has made it clear that winning the Stanley Cup is his top priority. He believes the team is in a good position for another run next season. So, for now, he is focused on the year ahead.

