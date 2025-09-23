"Now do #97" "Could've signed Holloway": NHL fans react as Vasily Podkolzin signs $8.85M extension with Oilers

NHL fans reacted after the Edmonton Oilers signed Vasily Podkolzin to a three-year contract extension on Tuesday. The deal is worth $8.85 million, with an average annual value of $2.95 million, starting in 2026-27 season. The team shared the news on X.&quot;PODZ‼️ The #Oilers have signed forward Vasily Podkolzin to a three-year contract extension with an AAV of $2.95 million,&quot; the Oilers tweeted.Podkolzin is a right winger from Russia, who was drafted at No. 10 by the Vancouver in 2019 and made his NHL debut in 2021. After playing several seasons with the Canucks, he joined Edmonton, where he showed improvement.Podkolzin recorded eight goals and 16 assists for 24 points in 82 games last season, with a plus-minus of +1. He added three goals and seven assists in 20 playoff games, including key minutes in the Stanley Cup Final.Fans shared mixed but mostly positive reactions on X.&quot;You could have signed (Dylan) Holloway (who is a better player) for less,&quot; a fan wrote.Matt Pisko @MattPiskoLINK@EdmontonOilers You could have signed Holloway (who is a better player) for less.&quot;#92 signed. Now do #97 (Connor McDavid). #LetsGoOilers,&quot; another fan commented.&quot;Seems like a lot, but the cap is going to be going up significantly so I think this is a good contract for both sides,&quot; one fan said.Here are more fan reactions.&quot;I guess this means Podkolzin's found the right team to play with, but let's be real here. With the Canucks, he couldn't do anything, but that all changed with the Oilers,&quot; another fan commented.&quot;Love the signing, the goals will come....he is a work horse who destroys anything in his path and knows how to battle....atta be Podz,&quot; one fan said.&quot;Loved his work ethic last year, and I have no doubt he’s going to continue to work hard here! This is a person that wants to be here, great move by Bowman and co. Glad to have you sticking around for the next few years, Vasily!!! Hopefully McDavid is next now,&quot; a fan wrote.Vasily Podkolzin reflects on his future with Oilers after Stanley Cup final lossIn a conversation with RG's Sergey Demidov in June, Vasily Podkolzin discussed his future with Edmonton Oilers. Even though the team lost to the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final, Podkolzin said he was grateful for the chance to play a full NHL season and compete at the top level.He also spoke about learning from stars like Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid and how playing with them helped him grow. The winger highlighted that he wants to continue improving in Edmonton.“I want to reach my full potential here in Edmonton,” Podkolzin said.Podkolzin considers the Oilers the right team for his development and hopes to stay with them in the coming years.