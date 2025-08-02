"Now trade him" "Ruined this man’s career": NHL fans react as Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson avoids arbitration by settling for $1.825M deal

Nick Robertson and the Toronto Maple Leafs reached a one-year deal worth $1.825 million, avoiding arbitration at the last moment. The hearing was scheduled for Sunday, but both sides came to an agreement before it began. Robertson had asked for $2.25 million, while the Leafs had offered $1.2 million. The news was first shared by Elliotte Friedman on X:&quot;Toronto and Nick Robertson have settled at $1.825M. All arbitration is done.&quot;Robertson has played five seasons in the NHL, all with Toronto. He was drafted in the second round, 53rd overall, in 2019. Known for his speed and shot, he plays as a left winger. In the 2024-25 regular season, he scored 15 goals and added 7 assists in 69 games. Robertson finished with a -1 rating and was playing 12 minutes per game.After the contract was announced, fans shared mixed reactions on X.&quot;Now trade him,&quot; a fan said.&quot;The leafs ruined this man’s career,&quot; commented another fan.&quot;I don’t think anyone cares my guy,&quot; one X user commented.Take a look at some more reactions from fans on X.&quot;1.8 is crazy for Robertson. Trade him Brad,&quot; a fan said.&quot;Now give the guy an opportunity to succeed. His skill set doesn’t belong on 3rd and 4th line. One of the best pure shooters on the team,&quot; another fan pointed out his strong shooting ability.&quot;He’s a streaky goal scorer who’s awful defensively. Fine on ur 3rd line for depth scoring, but don’t think he’ll be a t6 guy in the league unless drastic changes happen to his game,&quot; another fan. commented about his two-way game.Nick Robertson got married in JulyPreviously, Nick Robertson married his longtime partner, Emma DeSantis, in early July. The ceremony took place at Graydon Hall Manor, with the reception held on the Toronto Harbour. The guests arrived with help from City Cruises Canada and limousine services.Nick shared several glimpses of his wedding on his Instagram. This included an announcement through a black-and-white photo to go with the caption:“Same team, forever.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe reception included a live band, a photo booth, and a live painter. Emma keeps a private life, so this was a rare public moment for the couple.