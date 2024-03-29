"Now the whole team has gotten together": NHL insider reflects on Predators' success upon Filip Forsberg's return

Filip Forsberg's return to the Nashville Predators has reshaped the team's offensive capabilities and lifted their performance this season.

Having recently reached the 80-goal milestone and boasting impressive statistics of 41 goals, 83 points, 27 power-play points, 298 shots on net, 131 hits and a +/- rating of 18 over 73 appearances, Forsberg's contributions have been nothing short of exceptional.

In a recent episode of the Spittin Chiclets podcast, hosts Paul Bissonnette and Ryan Whitney delved into Filip Forsberg's impact on the Predators. Bissonnette praised Forsberg's scoring skills, labeling him as a "light in the lamp".

"Forsberg is a light in the lamp," Bissonnette said. "They were questioning on whether they should bring him back at the money that he was requesting."

Bissonnette highlighted Forsberg's choice to extend his deal with the Predators by eight years and $68 million in free agency.

"What a move like that, I would say that one came down to the end because I don't even think he signed before the season had finished, so that was a huge risk going potentially in a free agency and losing that guy a 40 goal man. And he's been everything is advertised and they continue to roll," Bissonnette said.

Whitney agreed with Bissonnette's perspective, recognizing Filip Forsberg's past injury challenges while highlighting his influence when in optimal health.

"But what's crazy is like he got 40 once and early he came into-the league and then on his third, fourth, and fifth year, He had 82 games played, then he was missing 15 to 18 games. He has missed a ton of time," Whitney said.

Forsberg's impressive goals, including his historic "Michigan goal" in the 2019–20 season, were pointed out by Whitney.

"When Forsberg is healthy, he is one of the top guys in the NHL. He is so big. Go through his highlight reel goals, his top goals, and the Michigan moves like the one-on-one movement, beating defenseman's shots unreal," Whitney added.

Filip Forsberg and the Predators will strive for a playoff spot

The Predators' success this season goes beyond Forsberg's achievements. With standout players in key positions such as goaltender, defenseman and forward, the team has united effectively, rallying around shared goals and aspirations.

Filip Forsberg's return has undoubtedly boosted their offensive capabilities.

"So he has been carrying the load offensively up front," Whitney said.

They are currently 43-26-4 and are placed fourth in the Central Division with 90 points. A little push can get them into playoffs.