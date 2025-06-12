NY insider speculates $68,000,000 Rangers forward would be "more amenable" to waive his NMC if Chris Kreider leaves

It may just be a matter of time before Chris Kreider finalizes his move to Anaheim, as there was a preliminary acceptance between the Ducks and the New York Rangers. It could also bring in further changes to the Rangers' core with Mika Zibanejad likely waiving his no-move clause.

Zibanejad is signed to an eight-year $68 million deal that will expire at the end of the 2029-30 season. There were some trade speculations near the deadline, but the veteran forward remained with the team.

Zibanejad and Kreider have been teammates since the 2016-17 season. They have a close bond, as well as their families.

Speculation about Kreider's potential move from New York started in May when a memo from Rangers general manager Chris Drury, which cited Kreider and Jacob Trouba as possible trade options, was leaked to the media. Kreider was also a heathy scratch on Dec 23.

Anaheim is reportedly part of his 15-team partial no-move list, but Kreider allowed Drury to talk to the Ducks. The New York Post's Larry Brooks speculated that Zibanejad might be willing to waive his full no-move clause if Kreider aceepts the trade.

"Mika probably will be (here)," Brooks said on Wednesday, via "Up in the Blueseats." " ... I'm not talking for Mika at all, but I think he would be more amenable to waiving his NMC if Kreider is gone. They are best friends."

Mika Zibanjead's honest thoughts during the season finale about him and Chris Kreider's future

Chris Kreider's production dipped this season, from 75 points in 2023-24 to just 30 in 2024-25. This led to him being dropped from the top line and unable to play beside Mika Zibanejad. In the Rangers' season finale against the Tampa Bay Lightning, they finally shared the ice. After the game, Zibanjead made his thoughts clear about their future in New York.

“You never know what's going happen, but we just tried to get to play together again,” Zibanejad said on April 17. “Just try to go out there and enjoy it. Try not to make it too big of a deal. We just wanted to finish off the season in a good way and try to have some fun. I thought we did.”

Kreider and Zibanejad were key players of the Rangers' core since the 2019-20 season. Filip Chytil, Ryan Lindgren and Kaapo Kakko have already been moved alongside Jacob Trouba, who is with the Ducks. It remains to be seen if Kreider and Zibanejad will be added to the list.

