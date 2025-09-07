NY Islanders star D-man Ryan Pulock and wife Danielle welcome baby boy [In Pictures]

New York Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock and his wife Danielle welcomed their first child. Danielle shared the news on Instagram on Sunday. The post featured several pictures of the couple with their newborn. It gave us a glimpse of their trip back home from the hospital. She wrote:“September 1, 2025. Our lives changed for the better. 🩵 Ryder Brock Pulock 🩵.”One photo shows Pulock and Danielle together at the hospital holding their newborn son. Danielle is smiling as Ryan leans in close. Their baby, Ryder, is wrapped in a blue blanket. Another photo shows the baby peacefully sleeping with a matching blue hat. The blanket is embroidered with his initials, &quot;RBP&quot;.In another image, Ryan holds his son close to his chest. He looks down at Ryder with a proud smile. Another photo shows the family leaving Northwell Lenox Hill Hospital. Ryan carries the baby while Danielle stands beside him. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMore photos give a closer look at Ryder at home. One shows him lying in his crib with his personalized blanket. His full name, Ryder Brock Pulock, and a teddy bear design are stitched on it. Another shows the family smiling at home with their son in a stroller. Ryan Pulock shares excitement before he became fatherEarlier in August, Ryan Pulock showed his excitement and said he is looking forward to become a father. &quot;I can’t wait,&quot; Pulock said almost a month before the birth of his baby, via NHL.com &quot;We’re just really excited getting ready for that. We’ll see what happens when the baby comes, obviously it’ll be a bit of a life-changer, but I’m really looking forward to it.&quot;The couple announced the pregnancy in June, through an Instagram post in which Danielle said they were excited to meet their baby boy.&quot;Life lately... 🥹 Can't wait to meet you in a couple months, baby boy 🫶🏻&quot; Danielle said.While welcoming Ryder, Ryan Pulock also completed a steady 2024-25 NHL season with the Islanders. He scored 23 points in 74 games, playing over 21 minutes each night.Now, Pulock is using his offseason training to stay ready for the new season. He is making adjustments as he gets older.&quot;As I get older, trying to adjust different things and get my cardio to another level, find more ways to get quicker as the game speeds up,&quot; Pulock said, via NHL.com. &quot;...I’m looking forward to the season, a lot of exciting times ahead here,&quot;Though the Islanders missed the playoffs last season, Ryan Pulock remained a trusted two-way defenseman. Now, alongside hockey, he begins a new journey as a father.