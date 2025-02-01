NY Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad is ready for the 4 Nations Face-Off after turning around his performances this season. The 30-year-old forward is in the third year of his eight-year, $68 million contract with the Rangers.

The 2025 4 Nations Face-Off starts on Feb. 12 in Montreal and Boston. NHL players from Finland, Sweden, Canada, and the U.S. will compete in the tournament. Zibanejad will be representing Team Sweden in the tournament.

"It gives you more excitement looking forward to it knowing you're going to be playing in it," Zibanejad said to NHL.com on Monday. "I've been excited since I got the call this summer. I'm really looking forward to it."

Trending

The NY Rangers have struggled this season and are sixth in the Metropolitan Division with a 24-22-4 record and 52 points. Their offense has been inconsistent, averaging 2.96 goals per game, while allowing 3.04 goals per game. The team has improved from 16-19-1 in late December to 24-22-4 at the end of January.

"Since 2025 started. I have felt more like my game is coming more and more," Zibanejad said. "I wish there was a little bit more results from some of the plays we've been making, getting rewarded for that... I'm happy that it's trending that way."

Zibanejad has 29 points in 50 games, with nine goals and 20 assists. In losses, he has just two goals and five assists with a -34 rating. The NY Rangers need him to be more consistent to stay competitive.

Zibanejad's best season came in 2022-23 when he had 91 points. He also scored a career-high 41 goals in 2019-20.

Team Sweden coach Sam Hallam has faith in NY Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad

Team Sweden sees Mika Zibanejad as an important forward for the 4 Nations Face-Off. Coach Sam Hallam said Zibanejad stayed responsible on the ice, even without many points.

"For us that follow Mika not just this year you know he's a player that puts a lot of pride and responsibility on the ice," Hallam said, via NHL.com. "I know he can feel he has a good game even if he's not putting up points in the game. I think that was the case sometimes in the first 20-30 games this year. Maybe he didn't produce, but he tried to do the right things."

Hallam added that since Christmas, Zibanejad has looked more relaxed and quicker:

"That's a good sign for us."

Zibanejad has one goal in the past 12 games for the NY Rangers. Turnovers and passing remains an issue. However, team Sweden believes he will be able to help in the tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback