NY Rangers star forward Artemi Panarin opened up about his disappointment regarding Russia’s exclusion from the 4 Nations Face-Off.

In an interview with Larry Brooks of the NY Post, Panarin talked about how he felt about Russia’s lack of participation in the first best-on-best tournament at the senior level in nearly a decade.

Artemi Panarin was quoted as saying:

“It's pretty sad, cause you always want to play international tournaments and represent your country.”

Panarin, who’s in the sixth year of a seven-year, $81.5 million, contract with the NY Rangers, expressed his regret at his inability to influence the NHL in allowing Russia to participate in the high-end tourney.

Trending

Artemi "The Breadman" Panarin added:

“It's just sad, but we can't do anything. One thing I know is that most of the players probably want us to be able to play in these events. I know players are not against that.”

Russia faces sanctions stemming from political issues involving the conflict in Ukraine. As a result, the NHL chose to exclude Russia from the 4 Nations to avoid any potential political issues, as reported by The Hockey News.

Team Russia could have an opportunity to take part in the 2026 Olympics, assuming the International Olympic Committee lifts sanctions. Otherwise, Russian players may have to compete under the ROC banner like it did in 2022.

Artemi Panarin is a star with NY Rangers and international competitions

Like other players of his generation, Artemi Panarin hasn't had an opportunity to represent his native country in a major international tournament at the senior level. Nevertheless, the 32-year-old NY Rangers star has found international success with Russia at various levels.

Artemi Panarin represented Russia at the IIHF World Championships, winning the silver medal in 2015 in the Czech Republic, while winning bronze in 2016 on home ice, and in 2017 in Germany/France. Panarin won gold at the 2011 World Junior Championships in the United States.

The NY Rangers sniper was also a part of Team Russia at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey but didn't make the final. Canada won their second World Cup of Hockey title, beating Team Europe at the then-Air Canada Centre in Toronto.

Russia could have an opportunity to showcase its best players at the 2026 Olympics in Milano-Cortina. With the NHL agreeing in principle to allow NHLers to compete, it remains to be seen if the IOC allows Russian players to represent their native country in the premier best-on-best international hockey tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles