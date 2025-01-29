NY Rangers coach Peter Laviolette shared his thoughts following a 4-0 shutout loss to the Carolina Hurricanes at Madison Square Garden as they ended their homestand at 2-2.

The Rangers started well in the first two games but struggled in their last two. Their latest game turned in the third period as they gave up two quick goals and were outshot 8-3.

Laviolette was clear about his team’s performance. When asked if the goals came from a lack of focus, he disagreed. He said that the Rangers didn’t face many chances but gave up big ones, noting that Carolina players took advantage of them (2:32).

"I don't feel like we were overwhelmed with chances. The ones that we gave up were, they were, they were big chances, and they have the talent to finish and bury those chances when they did.

"Again at the end of the second period, you give one up, you need a better start to the third period. We didn't get it. I don't think they necessarily did anything. We didn't execute on the first one," Laviolette said.

Laviolette mentioned that the team didn’t execute well on the first goal of the third period. He said thaat the goals were driven by battles and that the Rangers couldn’t push back after that.

“I hate the start of the third period. And then we didn't push back after that,” Laviolette added.

The NY Rangers were outplayed in the third, with only three shots on goal. Despite the loss, they haven't fallen behind in the playoff race, but Laviolette’s points showed that the team needs to focus on execution and respond better in key moments.

How the NY Rangers were shut out by the Hurricanes

The NY Rangers lost to the Carolina Hurricanes, who scored early, with Andrei Svechnikov making it 1-0 56 seconds into the game. Taylor Hall assisted on the goal after Artemi Panarin had lost the puck.

In the second period, Svechnikov scored again with 30 seconds left. Mikko Rantanen assisted after a failed play by Vincent Trocheck, whose pass was broken up.

The Hurricanes added two goals in the third period. Sebastian Aho made it 3-0, taking advantage of a turnover by Chris Kreider, before Seth Jarvis scored the fourth 2:30 into the period.

The NY Rangers had only three shots on goal in the third period. Igor Shesterkin made 22 saves, but the Rangers couldn't recover. Frederik Andersen stopped all 22 shots he faced for his first shutout of the season as the Hurricanes improved to 31-16-4, extending their point streak to six games (5-0-1).

