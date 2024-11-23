“Nylander to Nylander is going to be pretty cool”: NHL fans react as Maple Leafs sign William Nylander’s brother Alex

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced on Friday that they have signed forward Alex Nylander, the younger brother of Leafs star William Nylander, to a one-year $775,000 contract.

The 26-year-old Alex was also recalled from the AHL's Toronto Marlies after the Leafs placed rookie Matthew Knies on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

The signing sparked excitement among Maple Leafs fans, many of whom took to social media to react.

One fan tweeted:

"Nylander to Nylander is going to be pretty cool to watch" referencing the prospect of seeing the Nylander brothers share the ice together.

Another fan wrote:

"I don’t know if he will stick, but I love this for the Nylander bros. I hope Berube gives them a few shifts together."

Here are some fan reactions:

"Besides being an outstanding opportunity for Alex, what a boost for William to be able to play, in the NHL, on The Toronto Maple Leafs, with his little brother. That's the ultimate dream for small town Canadian brothers." one fan wrote.

"Happy for you Alex! Congrats! Have fun playing along side your brother William" another fan wrote.

"Hope we get to see the Nylanders play on the same line together." a user commented.

"Is it gonna be style style magic, or style magic style or style style magic, or perhaps magic style style. Could also be some magic style style. So many iterations for a Marner, Nylander and Nylander line." another user wrote.

Over his NHL career so far, Alex has 25 goals and 24 assists in 121 games split between the Blue Jackets, Penguins, Blackhawks and Sabres.

Alex Nylander on signing with Maple Leafs's affiliate Toronto Marlies

After finishing the 2023-24 season strongly with 11 goals in 23 games for the Columbus Blue Jackets, Alex Nylander had multiple contract offers from NHL teams this summer. However, he opted for an unconventional path by signing an AHL contract with the Toronto Marlies, affiliate of the Maple Leafs.

"It was best to go here, they really care about the development of players and they can make me a better player," Nylander said about choosing the Marlies and the potential of an NHL contract.

"If I get the chance to get that NHL contract it will be really good for me. Obviously he (William) was a big influence. My dad and my agent talked to me a lot over the summer, we thought this was the best option for me and my career, so we’re feeling really good and I’m really happy about it."

With the Marlies, Alex has scored 8 goals and added 4 assists in 14 games this season.

