"Nylander yelled at him and he left the building" - NHL fans speculate reason behind Auston Matthews’ exit from Game 4

The Toronto Maple Leafs lost 3-1 in the first round playoffs Game 4 against the Boston Bruins. Superstar Auston Matthews was taken off the ice during the second period and did not return after that.

Fans were quick to react to his abrupt exit from such a crucial game, especially given they are just one loss away from playoffs elimination. The poor performances may have seemingly gotten on the nerves of the players and there was visible frustration among the Leafs’ bench.

Following are some of the fan reactions:

“Nylander yelled at him and he left the building ”

“He prob said I'm not playing with Marner anymore and get me a proper D man,” quipped one fan.

“Interesting! Either he got hurt during a play, which I didn't notice anything out of the ordinary. OR He got sick of 16 and 88 and losing in the playoffs and said F it!” wrote another user.

The Leafs reportedly pulled out Auston Matthews due to an ‘illness’ which did not sit well with the fans either. They were quick to make skeptical remarks and expressed their displeasure with the situation.

“‘Food poisoning’ lol Already working on his story about why he has never won a cup,” commented one fan.

“Imagine not playing because you ate some bad chili,” wrote another user.

“If it's food poisoning someone needs to be fired,” another fan wrote.

It was, in fact, the team doctor who had taken Matthews off the ice in the second period, as per HC Sheldon Keefe. It remains to be seen if he will return in Game 5.

Sheldon Keefe comments on frustration in the locker room

Despite the fateful loss, Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe sounded optimistic about his team’s performance on Saturday night. When asked about the brewing frustration among the players, Keefe straight out denied it.

“I don’t sense any frustration. Guys are pushing each other. Guys want to win,” Sheldon Keefe in the post-game presser.

He said that the players have the competitive flair within themselves and are pushing each other to bring out the best in their performances. Keefe also mentioned that his team’s effort-level has been satisfactory overall throughout the game.

The Maple Leafs will play a must-win Game 5 against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday. A loss in the next game will mark the end of their playoffs run this season. Auston Matthews for one, will definitely need to step up for his team on Tuesday in TD Garden.