Tampa Bay Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois mentioned that securing a new contract for team captain Steven Stamkos is a top priority for the organization.

"Obviously Steven Stamkos needs a contract, and we want him part of that group," BriseBois said via NHL.com.

On Wednesday, BriseBois emphasized the importance of keeping Steven Stamkos as part of the Lightning's roster, describing it as a crucial goal for the team moving forward.

“It is obviously a priority to see if we can get this done … I am very hopeful," BriseBois added

Despite being due for unrestricted free agency on July 1, Stamkos' dedication to the team's success has been clear, and BriseBois is optimistic about striking a new contract. The Lightning's general manager made it apparent that they had spoken with Stamkos and his agent.

Stamkos, who led the Lighting with five goals in the recent round-one series, has been a key player for the franchise, especially in the playoffs.

Steven Stamkos, who signed an eight-year, $68 million contract in 2016, has consistently demonstrated his value on the ice, with BriseBois praising his leadership both on and off the rink.

"When you don't have control of the situation, you just have to come to terms with that," BriseBois said.

"For sure, there were times throughout the year you think about those things in private conversations with friends and family and mentors and things like that, but for me I tried to leave that at home and when I came to the rink it never crossed my mind."

Even though the negotiations for the contract are uneasy, Stamkos does not lose sight of his purpose: to help the Lightning achieve their mission.

Steven Stamkos and Lightning suffer 6-1 defeat to Panthers

In a pivotal NHL playoff showdown, the Florida Panthers conquered their postseason demons against the Tampa Bay Lightning. After three consecutive playoff exits at the hands of their rivals, the Panthers emerged victorious this time around.

Aleksander Barkov and Carter Verhaeghe led the charge with stellar performances. Sergei Bobrovsky's 31 saves fortified the Panthers' defense, while Niko Mikkola, Evan Rodrigues, and Matthew Tkachuk contributed crucial plays.

The Panthers recognized the significance of the win, which marked their first playoff series victory over Tampa Bay in team history.

Despite the efforts of Victor Hedman and Andrei Vasilevsky, the Lightning failed to go beyond the first round for the second year in a row. The Lightning's disallowed goals sparked controversy over goaltender interference rulings.

The victory showcased Florida's resilience and showed their ambitions to contend for the Stanley Cup.

Moving forward in the playoffs, the Panthers aim to use this win as a springboard to solidify their reputation as one of the top teams in the NHL.