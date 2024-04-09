"Of course their golden boy can swear at the refs" - NHL fans react to Sidney Crosby swearing at refs

During Monday's game, Sidney Crosby was involved in multiple incidents. However, what caught fans' attention was his outburst toward one of the referees.

In a crucial moment before the 2-2 goal, Crosby disputed a call by the linesman, leading to a heated exchange captured on camera. His choice words for the referee quickly went viral.

Missin Curfew tweeted about Crosby's blunt message to the referee, prompting reactions from fans.

"Imagine having Crosby pointing at you saying 'You fu**ed up'."

One fan sarcastically remarked:

"Of course their golden boy can swear at the refs without issue"

Another expressed frustration with officiating:

"Every fan has complained about refs, but last night was a joke... horrific officiating."

The sentiment among fans seemed to echo a common frustration with the consistency of officiating throughout the season.

This fan specifically pointed out, saying,

"officiating screwing up on nightly basis all season long"

One fan took a light approach and said,

"he is 1 of the few with enough credibility to be able to do that. Whoever is on the recieving end of it, back to training........"

A fan brought Boston Bruins' captain Brad Marchand into the conversation.

"That would of been a 40 game suspension for Marchand"

Another fan shared,

"Pretty much the story of the refs across the league this season …."

Not every fan sided with Sidney Crosby; one fan said,

"He’s a known whiner so I’m sure the refs just shrug it off."

One fan came with a story and shared,

"My son played in Crosbys home town last year and I must say it was the most one sided refing I have ever seen. So he's grown up that way refs always on his side. I know people who play there alot and they ask "how was the refing " not " how was the game" true story."

Calling out Sidney Crosby was a common theme among fans; one fan wrote,

"Refs hear that kind of crap all the time from players. They ignore it. And Crosby is a great player, but he's a big whiny baby."

Penguins captain Sidney Crosby's season so far

The Pittsburgh Penguins' latest performances have increased their playoff hopes, thanks to their veteran star Sidney Crosby.

Sidney Crosby achieved his 19th point-per-game season, a feat matched only by hockey legend Wayne Gretzky.

Crosby is on track to reach 90 points this season and he is making a huge push for Pittsburgh's wildcard spot.

In a recent game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Crosby once again took center stage. His assist in the dying minutes of the third period led to the Penguins tying the game 2-2. Pittsburgh eventually lost in overtime.