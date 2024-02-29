As the Mar. 3 NHL trade deadline rapidly approaches, Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk admits he's worried about the future. The pending unrestricted free agent acknowledged the situation openly, saying:

"Of course I do worry," DeBrusk admitted during a Wednesday press conference.

With his contract set to expire at the end of the 2023-24 season, and no extension talks in sight, the anxiety is palpable for the seasoned forward.

“It’s in the back of everybody’s mind obviously because nobody is really safe. It’s one of those times where it’s always intense and stressful, and as a fan it’s exciting and stressful as well. It’s just kind of how it goes. I’ve gone through some pretty interesting ones to be honest.” DeBrusk said.

The Bruins have a tight salary cap space of $57,500 as reported by CapFriendly, coupled with lacking top-tier prospects, placing them in a challenging position. Thus the team’s best strategy to enhance their lineup before the trade deadline would likely involve transferring players from their roster.

DeBrusk carries a $4 million cap hit and emerges as a viable trade asset for the Bruins. He has scored 13 goals and assisted in 14 resulting in 27 points this season.

The 26-year-old is acutely aware of the business aspect of the sport:

I mean, I understand. I feel like I've been around here long enough to know how the league works and that sense of things. Obviously, there's different things – guys get injured around the league and different stuff that kind of happens that is out of normal control.” He said.

Despite the tension, DeBrusk remains professional, acknowledging that the past has been more intense regarding trade rumors.

"It'll be interesting to see what teams are aggressive, what teams aren't. But, of course you always have that in the back of your mind. Obviously two years ago was a little more intense on that side of things, but I think ever since I've been here, I've been worried.”

Bruins' reporter Jimmy Murphy on Jake DeBrusk’s trade

Bruins' reporter Jimmy Murphy on Boston Hockey Now said that an anonymous NHL source speculated on DeBrusk's trade:

“Does he wind up back west as a playoff rental for a contender out there – we’ve all heard the Oilers rumors – or does he become a playoff rental for the Bruins,” one NHL source asked Boston Hockey Now recently.

“It sure doesn’t seem like he’s signing an extension – if he signs one – before the season’s over.”

Boston next face the Vegas Golden Knights today at TD Garden.