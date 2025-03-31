"Offended by this", "So disrespectful": Internet reacts as Zeev Buium taunts Boston College after netting Denver's GWG in NCAA 2025 Frozen Four QFs

Fans on social media reacted after Denver Hockey defenseman Zeev Buium taunted Boston College following his game-winning empty-net goal late in the third period of the NCAA DI men's hockey tournament on Sunday.

Buium celebrated the victory by saluting the BC bench, a move many fans on X (formerly Twitter) found offensive and unsportsmanlike.

One tweeted:

"Offended by this!"

Another chimed in:

"This is so disrespectful."

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

"This is hockey in 2025. Not worth scoring a goal if you can’t taunt the other team’s bench. The old school in me despises this, but maybe this I just what hockey is now," one X user opined.

"This is so funny cause Buium played with so many of those BC players on the gold winning US team at the WJC. Love it," another wrote.

"Love it. BC was talking sh*t the whole game and starting sh*t after the whistle. East coast hockey is a joke," another posted.

"Guy scores an empty net goal and doesn’t know how to act," another chimed in.

Zeev Buium's goal sent Denver Hockey to the 2025 Frozen Four, advancing from the Manchester Regional slot after upsetting No. 1-seeded Boston College Hockey.

Zeev Buium sends Denver Hockey to 2025 Frozen Four

It was a highly physical and demanding game between the two teams, with hits being thrown from both ends throughout.

Eventually, Denver Hockey emerged victorious with a 3-1 win over the frustrated Boston College team, who could only respond with a single goal.

Eric Pohlkamp opened the scoring for Denver, putting them ahead one minute into the first period. Jack Devine and Aidan Thompson were credited with the assist.

James Reeder made it 2-0 for Denver three minutes into the second period, with Zeev Buium and Samu Salminene assisting the goal. With one minute remaining, Teddy Stiga scored for the Eagles, cutting the deficit to 2-1. However, it remained the only goal from Boston's end before Zeev Buium sealed victory for Denver with an empty-net goal late in the third period.

Denver Hockey takes on Western Michigan in the semi-final scheduled for April 10. Meanwhile, other semi-final games include a matchup between Boston University and Penn State, scheduled for April 10. The winners of both games face each other in the final on April 12.

