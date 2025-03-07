"Oh god no" "im k***ing myself": Bruins fans left disappointed as captain Brad Marchand reportedly gets traded to Florida Panthers

Brad Marchand has been traded to the Florida Panthers. A wild 2025 NHL trade deadline has just gotten even crazier. The Boston Bruins have traded their captain to their bitter rivals from Florida for a return that has yet to be revealed.

Ad

The veteran winger is a pending unrestricted free agent in the final season of an eight-year, $49,000,000 contract. Don Sweeney could not agree on a contract extension with Marchand, leading to the decision to flip him ahead of the deadline.

Bruins fans reacted on X (formerly Twitter) to the news of Marchand on his way to Florida.

"OH GOD NO!!!," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

"Im k***ing myself," another fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I couldn't possibly hate this more (maybe if it was Toronto. Maybe)," a fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

More fans are reacting to the wild news out of Boston:

"I'm done," one fan said.

"I am sick to my stomach," another fan commented.

"Cannot believe we traded our captain within the division. Holy Hell what is Sweeney doing??," a fan posted.

Boston fans evidently cannot believe what just happened. Not only did the career-long Bruin get traded, but he also went to their division rivals. Marchand, Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Bennett on the same team in the Stanley Cup playoffs will be chaos.

Ad

The Florida Panthers continue to load up by adding Brad Marchand

The acquisition of Brad Marchand bolsters an already loaded Florida Panthers.

Florida (39-21-3) currently leads the Atlantic division with 81 points, while the Toronto Maple Leafs (79 points) and Tampa Bay Lightning (78 points) remain hot on their heels.

General manager Bill Zito has gone all-in in hopes of winning back-to-back Stanley Cups. Marchand remains productive at 36 years old, having registered 47 points (21 goals, 26 assists) in 61 games. His addition creates potentially the best forward core in the NHL.

Ad

It should be noted that Marchand won't be available for some time as he continues to deal with an upper-body injury, suffered taking a hit from P.O. Joseph during a game on March 1 in Pittsburgh. His Florida debut will be a must-watch.

The Panthers are in action on Saturday when they host the Buffalo Sabres. The puck drops at 6 p.m. EST at Amerant Bank Arena.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama