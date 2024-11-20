"Oh I wanna throw up": Wayne Gretzky's daughter-in-law Sara gets emotional coming to terms with "sad" aspect of motherhood

NHL legend Wayne Gretzky’s eldest son, Ty Robert Gretzky, is married to his longtime partner, Sara Marie Cusick. The couple shares two daughters: Sicily, born in 2021, and Vienna, born in 2023.

On Tuesday, Sara shared a post from the account ‘Caring Parent’ about the reality of watching children grow and gain independence. The post read:

“The sad part about motherhood is that you're raising the one person you can't live without… to be able to live without you.”

Sara shared the post on her Instagram story, captioning it:

“Oh I wanna throw up”

Ty and Sara got married on Feb. 29, 2020, in a glamorous Gatsby-inspired wedding in Brooklyn, New York. The couple chose The Weylin, an elegant 1875 building in Brooklyn, as their wedding venue. Sara wore two custom Vera Wang dresses during the celebration, while Ty donned a black velvet Ralph Lauren tuxedo. The reception featured unique details like mini Gretzky Whisky bottles, a Funfetti cake, and a lively dance floor filled with cowboy hats.

Even Ty Gretzky’s wedding proposal to Sara was quite unique. He led Sara to believe they were heading to his parents’ house for his younger brother’s graduation. Instead, he proposed in a gazebo with a family heirloom ring, and a plane flew overhead with a banner reading, “SARA WILL YOU MARRY ME <3 TY.”

Wayne Gretzky and family attend US President-elect Donald Trump's private party

Republican candidate Donald Trump was elected as the 47th President of the United States on Nov. 5. Wayne Gretzky and his family attended Trump’s private election night party on at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida the following day.

The event featured a guest list of high-profile figures like Elon Musk and Bryson DeChambeau. Paulina Gretzky shared a group photo from the occasion, showing her family dressed in elegant evening attire, with Trevor Gretzky even wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat in support of Trump.

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet Gretzky was among the first celebrities to congratulate him after the election results.

“Congratulations Mr. President Donald J Trump ♥️🤍💙🇺🇸 You did it, You deserved it , you earned every bit of it . The world is a better place to have you as our Leader , Proud to be an American . Thank you for being such a great friend . May God keep watching over you ♥️🙏🏻♥️ Love our family to yours !” she wrote.

Janet shared a reel on Instagram featuring special moments of her family with Donald Trump. The Gretzkys share a close relationship with Trump, with Wayne and the former President often golfing together.

