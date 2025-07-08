"Oil for life": Connor McDavid's wife Lauren reacts to Connor Brown's parting message for Oilers fans

Connor Brown has bid farewell to the city that he called home for the past two seasons. The forward wrapped up his time with the Edmonton Oilers last week after signing a four-year, $12 million contract with the New Jersey Devils.

On Monday, Brown shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, thanking Oilers fans for their support. Alongside photos from his time in Edmonton, Brown wrote:

"Thank you to the fans for two incredible years and unwavering support. Edmonton will always hold a very special place in our hearts. Ready for a new chapter and excited to be a @njdevils"

This touching tribute caught the attention of Connor McDavid's wife Lauren.

"Oil for life," Lauren commented.

Connor McDavid's wife Lauren's comment on Connor Brown's post - Credit: dtbrown28

Connor Brown played a key role in the Oilers' back-to-back runs to the Stanley Cup Final. He got 13 goals and 30 points over 82 regular-season games. He also added 9 points in 20 playoff appearances last season.

The Oilers' offseason has been a mixed bag, with the team also losing the services of Corey Perry, who signed with the Los Angeles Kings. However, the organization has managed to bolster its roster with the signing of Andrew Mangiapane to a two-year, $7.2 million contract.

NHL analyst Gene Principe on Oilers losing Corey Perry & Connor Brown

On "Sportsnet 590 The Fan," NHL analyst Gene Principe weighed in on Edmonton losing Corey Perry and Connor Brown. Principe acknowledged the leadership, experience and grit brought by them to the Oilers lineup.

"Lots of leadership, lots of gamesmanship, lots of tranquility, lots of experience — all the things those two guys have accumulated," Principe said of Perry and Brown.

He highlighted Perry's playoff pedigree, having reached five or six Stanley Cup finals over his career. Principe believes Perry's departure especially stings since he only signed a one-year deal last season.

"You think, 'Oh, maybe we could have gotten him for one year.' But really, with the incentives, one year is kind of like two for Corey," Principe noted.

As for Brown's four-year contract with New Jersey, Principe said it's "a little easier to digest" given the term. Principe doesn't get the sense that Oilers GM Stan Bowman is overly worried about having to replace Perry and Brown.

