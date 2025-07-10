Oilers analyst names team's 'biggest wildcard' for upcoming 2025/26 NHL season

David Tomasek is seen as the Edmonton Oilers’ "biggest wildcard" for the 2025–26 NHL season. Analyst Bob Stauffer shared his thoughts on X on Thursday, saying he’s unsure how Tomasek’s game will translate to the NHL.
"The biggest wildcard for the upcoming season for the @EdmontonOilers is David Tomasek," Stauffer wrote. "Not sure how his game will translate to the NHL. Teams tried to sign him in the Spring of 2024 after he led the SHL in goals with 25. ..."
Tomasek led the SHL in scoring last season with 57 points (24 goals, 33 assists) in 47 games. Several teams showed interest in him before he signed with Edmonton in April. He agreed to a one-year contract worth $1.2 million.
The centreman from Prague, Czechia, has played in various regional hockey leagues such as Russia's KHL and SHL (Swedish Hockey League). He also played for Czechia at the 2024 IIHF World Championship and won a gold medal.
His signing adds depth to the Oilers’ forward group. Many veterans, like Evander Kane and Corey Perry, left the team during free agency. Tomasek’s scoring ability stood out in Sweden last year. However, adjusting to the NHL can be a challenge. The Oilers hope he can make that transition smoothly.
If Tomasek fits well, he could become an important player for the team. If not, Edmonton might have to explore other options. For now, he remains a question mark, and that’s why he’s being called the team’s "biggest wildcard."
Oilers GM Stan Bowman's comments on changes expected in next season
Oilers GM Stan Bowman has previously talked about the changes that are expected in the 2025-26 NHL season. He believes the forward group needs improvement, but the biggest change will be made with the blue line.
"Looking at our team, the area with the least amount of change will be on defense," Bowman said in June, according to NHL.com. "We’re going to look at everything. Now is the time where you have to look at your forwards and (defensemen) and goalies and see how we can get better (in the next season).”
Edmonton has reached two straight Stanley Cup Finals but lost to the Florida Panthers both times. Now, it will be a priority for Bowman to take the Oilers over the hump with right changes.
