  "Oilers is the answer" "Keep that abuser out" : Hockey fans left divided over Carter Hart's potential NHL return following Hockey Canada verdict

"Oilers is the answer" "Keep that abuser out" : Hockey fans left divided over Carter Hart's potential NHL return following Hockey Canada verdict

By Abhilasha Aditi
Published Jul 25, 2025 15:20 GMT
NHL: Philadelphia Flyers at Detroit Red Wings - Source: Imagn
NHL fans discuss Carter Hart's future NHL team for a potential return (image credit: IMAGN)

Carter Hart and four other players were found not guilty of sexual assault on Thursday. The case involved members of Canada’s 2018 World Junior hockey team, and he incident happened after a Hockey Canada event in June 2018. A woman accused the players of assaulting her in a hotel room in London, Ontario.

The verdict ended a trial that drew attention across Canada. Along with Hart, Michael McLeod, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube and Cal Foote were also acquitted.

After the verdict, hockey fans reacted online.

“What team should Carter Hart sign with if he returns to NHL?” a fan page tweeted.
Opinions from fans were divided about Hart returning to hockey.

“F**k you. Keep that abuser out of the league,” one fan wrote.
"Those 5 rap**ts will never get their game back. And you're a POS cunt for asking this question on the day of the verdict," a fan said.
"Posts like this are the exact reason why these guys will likely not play in the NHL again. Read the comments. Its a 50/50 split. Its a PR nightmare. Regardless of your feelings its a bad business move to let them play!" another fan commented.
However, some were already anticipating Hart's return to the NHL.

“Oilers is the only answer,” one fan wrote.
"Whichever team will be proud to feature him in their lineup." a fan said.
"Detroit, Carolina, Edmonton and Columbus could use him the most." one fan commented.

Hart last played for the Philadelphia Flyers. He stepped away from hockey in January 2024, and is no longer under contract with any NHL team.

NHL will still review Carter Hart and four other players' eligibility

Justice Maria Carroccia found Carter Hart and four others not guilty of sexual assault, and Michael McLeod, who faced an extra charge, was also cleared. The complainant's legal team failed to prove that the woman did not give consent. The defense focused on the complainant’s credibility during the trial.

The NHL released a statement after the verdict, saying that the case was disturbing, even without a criminal conviction.

"The allegations made in this case, even if not determined to have been criminal, were very disturbing and the behavior at issue was unacceptable," the statement read. "We will be reviewing and considering the judge's findings."

The NHL will review the judge’s decision. Carter Hart and the four other players remain ineligible to play while the review continues.

Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.

Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.

Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.

Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.

Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel.

