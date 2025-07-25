"Oilers is the answer" "Keep that abuser out" : Hockey fans left divided over Carter Hart's potential NHL return following Hockey Canada verdict

Carter Hart and four other players were found not guilty of sexual assault on Thursday. The case involved members of Canada’s 2018 World Junior hockey team, and he incident happened after a Hockey Canada event in June 2018. A woman accused the players of assaulting her in a hotel room in London, Ontario.The verdict ended a trial that drew attention across Canada. Along with Hart, Michael McLeod, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube and Cal Foote were also acquitted.After the verdict, hockey fans reacted online.“What team should Carter Hart sign with if he returns to NHL?” a fan page tweeted.Opinions from fans were divided about Hart returning to hockey.“F**k you. Keep that abuser out of the league,” one fan wrote.&quot;Those 5 rap**ts will never get their game back. And you're a POS cunt for asking this question on the day of the verdict,&quot; a fan said.&quot;Posts like this are the exact reason why these guys will likely not play in the NHL again. Read the comments. Its a 50/50 split. Its a PR nightmare. Regardless of your feelings its a bad business move to let them play!&quot; another fan commented.However, some were already anticipating Hart's return to the NHL.“Oilers is the only answer,” one fan wrote.&quot;Whichever team will be proud to feature him in their lineup.&quot; a fan said.&quot;Detroit, Carolina, Edmonton and Columbus could use him the most.&quot; one fan commented.Hart last played for the Philadelphia Flyers. He stepped away from hockey in January 2024, and is no longer under contract with any NHL team.NHL will still review Carter Hart and four other players' eligibilityJustice Maria Carroccia found Carter Hart and four others not guilty of sexual assault, and Michael McLeod, who faced an extra charge, was also cleared. The complainant's legal team failed to prove that the woman did not give consent. The defense focused on the complainant’s credibility during the trial.The NHL released a statement after the verdict, saying that the case was disturbing, even without a criminal conviction.&quot;The allegations made in this case, even if not determined to have been criminal, were very disturbing and the behavior at issue was unacceptable,&quot; the statement read. &quot;We will be reviewing and considering the judge's findings.&quot;The NHL will review the judge’s decision. Carter Hart and the four other players remain ineligible to play while the review continues.