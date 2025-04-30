Edmonton Oilers goaltender Calvin Pickard humorously commented on the LA Kings' "secret weapon" from Games 1 and 2 after securing a 3-1 win in Game 5 on Tuesday.

The Kings' playoff run has been filled with memorable moments, but none have resonated with fans quite like the harmonica-playing seniors from the Koreatown Senior and Community Center. Thanks to their national anthem performances, the group became an unexpected good luck charm for LA in the first two games.

When asked by NHL analyst Paul Bissonnette about what it was like playing in the Kings' arena, Calvin Pickard said he found the performance amusing and couldn't help but laugh each time they played. He called the group a secret weapon for LA in the earlier games.

"I feel like I'm giggling every time they come on. It's hilarious. It's great. It's good stuff. A secret weapon there, game one and game two," said Pickard post-game. "I still got a chuckle out of it tonight. But right from the get-go, we were fantastic. I think the shots were maybe 20 to four in the first period. Just couldn't get one by Kemps. He was great tonight, gave them a fighting chance. It was a good effort."

While the harmonica-playing group brought good fortune to the Kings in the first two home games, their luck did not hold in Game 5, as the Kings now trail the Oilers 3-2 in the best-of-seven Round 1 series.

Calvin Pickard shines as Oilers put Kings to brink after Game 5 win

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers - Source: Imagn

Calvin Pickard has been solid for the Oilers between the pipes in his last two starts. The 33-year-old netminder has posted a .955 save percentage in Game 5 and a .927 SV% in Game 4, blocking 63 shots and conceding 4 goals. In Tuesday's win, he made 22 saves.

The LA Kings will hope to bounce back to force a Game 7, while the Oilers will be looking to maintain their winning momentum and close out the series at Rogers Place on Thursday. The puck drops at 10 p.m. ET.

