Oilers CEO Jeff Jackson addresses rumors of Stan Bowman hire after controversial exec's official NHL reinstatement

Oilers CEO and interim assistant GM Jeff Jackson responded to the rumors about Stan Bowman potentially joining the team following his controversial reinstatement.

After a lengthy period, the NHL has reinstated former Chicago Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman, along with head coach Joel Quenneville and assistant general manager Al Maclsaac.

This decision comes over two years after they stepped down due to an investigation into their handling of sexual assault allegations raised by former player Kyle Beach.

On Monday, the NHL announced that all three individuals are now able to engage in discussions with teams regarding potential employment opportunities. They are permitted to accept new positions from July 10.

Trending

The Oilers CEO and assistant GM Jeff Jackson mentioned that, due to a busy schedule, drafts, and free agency, said he caught up with the news late because he was busy. He said (via Edmonton Oilers on X):

"To be honest, I was so busy today that I only heard about it after we finished some things we were trying to get done. I haven't really thought about it. Stan is a long-time GM and successful, and the NHL reinstated all three guys today. I'm running a bit on fumes with the schedule of the playoffs, draft, and free agency, so I haven't given it any thought."

Expand Tweet

Jackson expressed the need to take a few days to decompress before focusing on the GM search and refrained from commenting on the situation at that moment.

"I need to decompress for a couple of days and then move forward with my GM search. So, I can't comment right now," he added.

NHL releases statement regarding Stan Bowman and others

The NHL, in its statement regarding Stan Bowman and the other two members, mentioned that all three individuals have recognized and utilized their time away from the game to participate in activities that show genuine remorse for past activities.

Expand Tweet

Stan Bowman and Al Maslsaac stepped down from their positions with the Hawks in October 2021 following the publication of an internal investigation conducted by the team.

The investigation revealed that the organization mishandled the allegations made by Kyle Beach, who alleged that he was sexually assaulted by former video coach Brad Aldrich in 2010.

Also Read: What happened to Joel Quenneville? Revisiting the controversy that led to the HC's resignation

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback