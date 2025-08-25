Oilers CEO Jeff Jackson makes confident assertion on Connor McDavid's contract extension

  • home icon
By Ankit Kumar
Published Aug 25, 2025 19:33 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Florida Panthers at Edmonton Oilers - Source: Imagn
Jeff Jackson spoke about Connor McDavid’s contract extension (image credit: IMAGN)

Edmonton Oilers CEO Jeff Jackson spoke about Connor McDavid’s contract on Monday. The center has one year left on the deal he signed in 2017 for eight years and $100 million. It will expire after the 2025-26 season, and McDavid has been eligible to sign an extension for nearly two months.

"It's not going to be a long negotiation," Jackson said, via "The Sheet with Jeff Marek" podcast. "I think that it won't be, it'll be unlike any other sort of negotiation, because it's not really, and I think that when Conner's ready, like we'll have the discussion and we'll get a deal done."

Jackson explained that McDavid has been in Edmonton for 10 years and he enjoys playing for the Oilers and living in the city. Jackson added that winning is the most important factor, and Edmonton reached the Stanley Cup Final two years in a row.

"I mean, it's disappointing as it has been to not win," Jackson said. "We've been right there for two years in a row. And I think although we've made changes this summer, I think we have a really good team again. And obviously, so Connor feels good about all that."

The Oilers lost Evander Kane and Corey Perry this offseason. However, Jackson believes the team remains strong.

He compared McDavid's situation to Leon Draisaitl’s extension. Draisaitl signed a new deal in September 2024 without long talks, and he expects McDavid’s case to be the same.

"I know last year, when Leon wasn't (signed), had another year left, and we were going to extend him, or wanted to," Jackson said. "There was a lot more pressure media talk about but I tried to tamp that down last June, when we were in the finals.
"We got a deal done early September with Leon, and super happy about that. So I sort of feel it's the same with Connor."
Connor McDavid will keep Oilers' Stanley Cup potential in mind while signing extension

After the Edmonton Oilers' playoff exit last season, Connor McDavid shared his main focus. He said in June that winning the Stanley Cup is most important.

"Winning (the Stanley Cup) would be at the top of the list," McDavid said, via NHL.com. "If I feel there’s a good window to win here over and over again, then signing is no problem."
McDavid had another 100-point season, his eighth in the NHL. He also had 33 playoff points; however, the Oilers once again lost to the Florida Panthers.

McDavid has full support from ownership and management, and like Jeff Jackson said, a contract extension will be finalized when McDavid is ready.

