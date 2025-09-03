  • home icon
Oilers CEO Jeff Jackson makes his 'intention' clear on Connor McDavid’s looming contract extension

By Abhilasha Aditi
Published Sep 03, 2025 15:23 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Florida Panthers at Edmonton Oilers - Source: Imagn
Connor McDavid taking time on future, Oilers stay confident (image credit: IMAGN)

Connor McDavid is entering the final year of his contract with the Edmonton Oilers, and his future has been a big topic. He was drafted at No. 1 in 2015 and has played 10 NHL seasons and continues to be one of the league’s best players.

Oilers CEO Jeff Jackson, who once represented McDavid as his agent, made it clear that the team is not worried. He said Edmonton is willing to give McDavid all the time he needs.

“We have every intention of Connor signing,” Jackson said on Tuesday (20:45), via "Oilers Now with Bob Stauffer." “He wants to take his time to sort of get his head exactly where he wants it to be before he says, ‘OK, here’s what I’m thinking.’ We’re not going to put pressure on him.”
also-read-trending Trending

McDavid’s stance remains the same since the summer. He said more than once that his focus is on winning with Edmonton. At Hockey Canada’s orientation camp last week, he repeated that message.

“I said at the end of June I had every intention to take my time with it and I still feel the same way,” McDavid said on Aug. 26, via NHL.com. “I have every intention to win in Edmonton. It’s my only focus, maybe next to winning a gold medal with Canada.”
McDavid once again led the Oilers in points last season, recording 26 goals and 74 assists for 100 points. He added 33 points in the playoffs, although Edmonton lost to the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final for the second straight year. Despite the disappointment, McDavid said he will take his time with his family and agent before making a decision.

Jackson admitted that Oilers front office personnel are eager for answers but the organization is comfortable with waiting.

“We’re confident that that time will come if it’s tomorrow or next week or the week after," Jackson said. "It’ll be what it’ll be. So we’re optimistic.”

The Oilers believe that patience is the right approach, and Jackson’s comments show the team’s confidence that their captain’s future will be settled in Edmonton.

Insider updates on Connor McDavid’s slow contract talks

NHL insider Frank Seravalli reported on “NHL Insider Notebook” that Connor McDavid’s contract talks with the Edmonton Oilers have not moved forward.

“I don't think we're gonna see Connor McDavid sign a new contract extension before the start of training camp around Sept. 15,” Seravalli said on Tuesday (1:42). “There hasn't been too much engagement.”

He added that the Oilers seem puzzled by the slow pace but there is no panic. According to Seravalli, the team remains unsure why progress has been delayed; however, it is handling the situation calmly and patiently.

