Oilers' Connor McDavid brushes off team's choker trend; labels Game 1 collapse against Stars a "one-off"

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid does not think his team has a problem with giving up leads. The Oilers lost to the Dallas Stars in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals series on Wednesday.

Speaking with reporters, McDavid said their Game 1 loss was not part of a trend, and called it a one-off.

"No, we've been good with leads for the most part of the year," McDavid said on Thursday (02:06). "So it's not a trend, it's not a trait or anything like that. It's just, we'll call it a one off. You know, stick penalties are avoidable, some weak ones too. I didn't necessarily believe that all of them were maybe penalties, but that's the game."

Edmonton had a 3-1 lead in the third period but lost 6-3. It lost 62.1% of the faceoff chances to Dallas, who scored five third-period goals and took control of the game.

McDavid focused on what the team did right. He mentioned that there were good things to build on for the next game.

"Ultimately, there's a lot of positives that come out of last night," McDavid said. "Would love to find a way to turn that into a win. But we didn't, so we move on and we'll be ready for game two."

In Game 1, McDavid had two assists and four shots on goal. He now has 19 points in 12 playoff games, and continues to lead the team’s offense alongside Leon Draisaitl, who has the same amount of points. The Stars’ defense may slow him at times; however, McDavid still finds ways to contribute.

Game 2 will be played on Friday in Dallas.

Leon Draisait did not play on a line with Connor McDavid

Leon Draisaitl had another strong game, even though the Oilers lost Game 1 on Wednesday. He scored one goal and added two assists, playing on his own line instead of with Connor McDavid. However, if the team struggles again in Game 2 (Friday), the coaches might put them back together.

After the loss, Draisaitl said the team must improve its special teams, as the Stars scored three power-play goals in the third period.

“The game got away from us through the kill and then our power play, when you have a chance to tie it, wasn’t much better,” Draisaitl said, via NHL.com. “We have to look at it and correct it.”

Draisaitl has 11 playoff games in his career with three or more points, ranking third in NHL history. This postseason, he has six goals and 13 assists in 12 games.

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

