Oilers' Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl inch closer to insane Wayne Gretzky-Jari Kurri record after comeback win over Knights 

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid led his team to defeat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-2 in Game 1 of their second-round series on Tuesday. Oilers forward Zach Hyman scored the game-winning goal late in the third period.

Ad

The Oils came back from a 2-0 deficit and scored four back-to-back goals after going through Vegas' defense. They dominated the second period and won Game 1 for just the third time in their last 13 tries.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl led the team's offense once again. They both assisted on Corey Perry's first-period goal, and this was the 27th time that they assisted on the same goal in their playoff careers. That ties them with Nikita Kucherov and Victor Hedman for the second most in NHL history. Only Wayne Gretzky and Jari Kurri have more with 37.

McDavid became the second-fastest player in playoff history to reach 90 assists, with only Gretzky doing it faster. McDavid now has 129 playoff points in 81 games. He also joined a short list of players with 10 or more assists in four straight playoff years. The only players ahead of him are Gretzky, Kurri and Mark Messier.

Ad

Draisaitl scored the game-tying goal. It was his ninth in the playoffs, moving him past Gretzky on the Oilers’ all-time list. Only Messier, Glenn Anderson, Esa Tikkanen and Kurri have more for Edmonton.

Expand Tweet

Ad

So far in the 2025 playoffs, McDavid has 13 points in seven games. That includes two goals and eleven assists. He got two assists in Game 1 against the Knights. Over his last five games, he has nine points. He had 100 points in the regular season, with 26 goals and 74 assists.

Draisaitl had 106 points in the regular season. He led the team and the League in goals with 52. He also had a +32 rating, showing his two-way effort. In the playoffs, he has four goals and eight assists in seven games. He has also scored nine points in the last five games.

Ad

McDavid and Draisaitl are closing in on Gretzky and Kurri’s record of 37 shared assists. They now sit at 27, but if they keep producing, they could pass the record this postseason.

Connor McDavid and Co. make a comeback after Vegas' 2-goal lead

Vegas Golden Knights started strong with Mark Stone scoring the first two goals of the game. He got the first on a power play and the second on a pass from Jack Eichel. Oilers answered with a goal from Corey Perry, who scored off a pass from McDavid and Draisaitl.

Draisaitl tied the game in the third period after a bounce off the goalie’s pad. Zach Hyman gave the Oilers the lead with a wrist shot after a pass from Evander Kane. Connor Brown added another goal with a clean move around Shea Theodore. The Oilers came back from two goals down to win, and it was a strong team effort.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilasha Aditi Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.



Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.



Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.



Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.



Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama