Edmonton Oilers duo Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl helped secure a 5-4 overtime win over the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 2 on Thursday. Draisaitl scored the winning goal after a pass from McDavid at 15:20 in the extra period. The Oilers now head home with a 2-0 series lead.

Speaking after the game, McDavid said that the team needs to stay focused.

[1:56] "Well, it means nothing if we're not ready to go at home," McDavid said. "Really. Two good efforts here, but it means nothing if we're not ready to roll for Game 3."

McDavid had one assist, three shots on goal, two blocked shots, and two penalty minutes in the win. He has scored two goals and 12 assists in eight playoff games so far. His point streak is now at six games.

The Overtime goal by the Oilers:

Forward Leon Draisaitl also said the team must be prepared when he was asked about their 2-0 lead.

[1:26] "It's nice for now, but we know their best is coming," Draisaitl said. "We got to bring our best. We got to go home, use the crowd. I'm sure it’s going to be loud and intense back home. Keep our foot on the gas and continue to chip away at it."

Draisaitl was leading the league with 52 goals during the regular season, and he has continued to be effective for the Oilers in the postseason. Draisaitl has scored five goals and eight assists in the playoffs, and two of his goals were scored in overtime. He took four shots on goal in Game 2.

Leon Draisaitl shared his take on Oilers' depth players

The Oilers scored four goals in regulation from Vasily Podkolzin, Darnell Nurse, Evander Kane, and Jake Walman. Vegas answered with goals from Victor Olofsson (x2), William Karlsson, and Alex Pietrangelo.

Forward Leon Draisaitl also praised the Oilers' depth players.

"Our depth has been, for the most part, carrying us through these playoffs, and they're the reason we're in this spot right now," Draisaitl said, via NHL.com. "It doesn't matter what line it is. Today, it was our fourth. It got two massive goals.”

The game went to overtime after Edmonton gave up a two-goal lead in the third period. The Oilers failed to score on a five-minute power play in overtime. Still, McDavid and Leon Draisaitl connected to win the game.

Game 3 will be played at Rogers Place, and the puck drop is at 9 p.m. ET.

