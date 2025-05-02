The Edmonton Oilers are moving on to Round 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs after beating the Los Angeles Kings in six games. They won Game 6 6-4 at Rogers Place on Thursday. After losing the first two games, the Oilers bounced back to win four straight and take the series.

Ad

Connor McDavid spoke with Gene Principe after the win. When asked about the next series against the Vegas Golden Knights, McDavid made it clear that the Oilers are ready.

"Obviously, we’re already looking ahead here," McDavid said. "We owe Vegas a good series. We don’t forget what happened two years ago. So looking forward to it. Obviously exciting tonight to get it done, but get ready to go for another big series."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Against Vegas in the second round of the 2023 playoffs, Edmonton won two games but lost the series 4-2. The Oilers dropped three of the last four games, including Game 6 at home as the Golden Knights went on to win the Stanley Cup.

Stuart Skinner started every game for the Oilers in both rounds that year, except one. Jack Campbell won that game in overtime. Despite some strong moments, Edmonton couldn't get past Vegas.

Ad

The Golden Knights made history by winning their first Stanley Cup in the 2022–23 season, just six years after joining the NHL. They claimed first place in the Pacific Division, just ahead of Edmonton. In the playoffs, Vegas beat the Jets, Edmonton and the Stars before closing the final with a 9-3 win against the Florida Panthers in Game 5.

As the Oilers get ready for another clash with Vegas, McDavid’s message hints at a strong response.

Ad

Edmonton Oilers eliminated the LA Kings after five goals in first 13 minutes

Edmonton Oilers eliminated the Los Angeles Kings from the playoffs after a strong Game 6 performance.

Quinton Byfield scored first at 1:19 for the Kings, but Adam Henrique tied it 1-1 within two minutes with help from Connor Brown. Brandt Clarke made it 2-1 for L.A. seconds later. But Edmonton had no intention of giving the Kings the lead. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins tied it 2-2 on a power play at 5:55 before Zach Hyman gave Edmonton a 3-2 lead at 12:49 with a deflection.

Darnell Nurse scored at 14:59 to boost the Oilers' lead to 4-2 before Trent Frederic made it 5-2. Jordan Spence pulled one back, 5-3, before Anze Kopitar scored with 55 seconds left to make it 5-4. Connor Brown then scored into an empty net with two seconds left to seal the Oilers' win. Calvin Pickard made 23 saves for Edmonton.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilasha Aditi Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.



Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.



Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.



Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.



Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama