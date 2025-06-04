Oilers' Corey Perry draws parallels between Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl & 'nasty' Hockey Hall of Famer - "They want perfection"

Veteran Edmonton Oilers forward Corey Perry spoke about Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl on the 32 Thoughts podcast on Wednesday. He talked about his teammates and compared them to Hall of Famer Chris Pronger, his former teammate on the Anaheim Ducks.

Perry said Pronger was tough and demanded a lot from others, while also stating that he was “nasty” and hard to play against. He added that he sees similar qualities in McDavid and Draisaitl.

"(Similarities in) Maybe the way they (McDavid-Draisaitl with Pronger) play the game as well," Perry said. "But Pronger was on a different level. You know, he was nasty, he was he was hard to play against, and in the room, he demanded a lot.

"He demanded everybody play that same way. And I think that's the same way in that dressing room is Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid; they demand a lot."

(Starts 42:56 onwards ~ 32 Thoughts podcast)

Corey Perry said McDavid and Draisaitl want perfection, not only from themselves but also from the rest of the team. He added that they are leading the Oilers and everyone is following them.

"They want perfection," Perry said. "You're not gonna get perfection every night, but that's what they're looking for, and not just themselves, but everybody else around them."

According to Perry, this leadership has helped bring the group together. Everyone is working toward the same goal.

"And that's what's brought us together, is, you know, they're, they've taken charge of this team and and running with it, but everybody's, everybody's following, everybody's pulling on that chain together." Perry added.

Paul MacLean hailed Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl as the deciding factor in 2025 finals

The Edmonton Oilers are back in the Stanley Cup Final this year. They are facing the Florida Panthers, who beat them last season in Game 7. Former NHL coach Paul MacLean wrote about this matchup for The Coaches Room on NHL.com, saying the teams that lose the final often come back stronger the next year.

"I think the team that lost the year before is always a little more motivated," MacLean said.

MacLean said Edmonton now has more experience and has made smart changes. He pointed to the additions of defensemen Jake Walman and John Klingberg. He also noted that Mattias Ekholm is now back and rested. These players have contributed to the improvement of the Oilers’ defense.

"Edmonton will be really motivated and there is an extra motivation if you’re playing the team that beat you last year," MacLean said.

Paul MacLean also said Edmonton needs to move the puck quickly against Florida’s strong forecheck. He believes their experienced defense can handle that pressure.

MacLean pointed out one key difference, noting that Florida does not have a player like Connor McDavid. He added that Leon Draisaitl also brings something special.

"Florida doesn’t have a Connor McDavid," MacLean said. "There is only one of those. Florida doesn’t have a Leon Draisaitl either."

Connor McDavid’s level of play in these playoffs has been very high (26 points in 16 games with a plus- rating of 10). According to MacLean, that is good news for fans in Canada.

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

