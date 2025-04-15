  • home icon
  Oilers' Corey Perry drops F-bomb in passionate response to Philip Danault's accusation of hurting Kings players

Oilers' Corey Perry drops F-bomb in passionate response to Philip Danault's accusation of hurting Kings players

By ARJUN B
Modified Apr 15, 2025 11:16 GMT
NHL: APR 03 Oilers at Sharks
Corey Perry drops F-bomb in passionate response to Philip Danault's accusation - Source: Getty

In a heated post-game exchange, Edmonton Oilers veteran forward Corey Perry dropped an F-bomb while fiercely defending his team's actions against the Los Angeles Kings on Monday night.

The incident stemmed from comments made by Kings’ center Philip Danault during an intermission interview, saying:

“I think they have their B squad and they’re trying to hurt us tonight,”
Responding to Danault's claim after Oilers 5-0 loss against the Kings, a visibly frustrated Perry did not hold back, saying:

"What the fu**...sorry, excuse my language. what do you want us to do? Did he not look at what's happened the last couple of weeks? what do you want us to do? we're not out there to hurt anybody,nothing else — move on."
Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse received a major penalty and game misconduct for cross-checking Kings' winger Quinton Byfield. While there were no fights, the game was intense and physical, racking up 69 total penalty minutes — most of them assessed to the Oilers.

Oilers forward Connor Brown also weighed in on the matter, choosing not to engage in a "media war" with Danault, saying:

"I'm not really interested in getting into a media war with Danault. He took a run at me, I took a run at him. I don't really have anything to say."
The Oilers were without several key players in the matchup, including Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Zach Hyman, and Mattias Ekholm.

Adrian Kempe, Kevin Fiala, Warren Foegele, Quinton Byfield and Vladislav Gavrikov scored for the Kings. Darcy Kuemper pulled in the middle of the third period after making 16. David Rittich came in relief and stopped 5 shots. Calvin Pickard had 31 saves in the loss

Oilers HC Kris Knoblauch on scrums in Oilers 5-0 loss against Kings

Kris Knoblauch acknowledged that there was likely some extra tension given the likelihood of the two teams meeting in the first round of the playoffs. However, he didn't see the physicality as anything out of the ordinary.

"Obviously there's some extra tension, just in the likelihood of us playing each other (in Round 1) going into this game. But I didn't see a lot more than a typical game," Knoblauch said.
When asked whether he was pleased with how his team stood up for one another, Knoblauch said:

"Yeah, a little bit. I don't think we were running around. We had a couple scrums, but I don't think it was anything more than a regular game."

The Oilers and Kings are set to face each other in the first round of the playoffs.

