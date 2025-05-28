The Edmonton Oilers lost Zach Hyman early in Game 4 against the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference finals. He left the game after a hit from Mason Marchment. The hit made contact with Hyman’s arm. He skated off and did not return.
Hyman, who is signed on a seven-year, $38,500,000 contract, played just 3:11 before exiting, and he had one shot and two hits before leaving. The Oilers confirmed his injury between the first and second periods.
Postgame, Leon Draisaitl and Corey Perry spoke about Hyman’s impact.
"I thought we dealt with it good," Draisaitl said. "That's a big loss, you're not just going to make that up, but collectively I think we have what it takes to make up for it."
(from 2:38 mark onwards)
Hyman has 11 points and 109 hits in 14 playoff games this year. His strong playoff play followed a slower regular season, where he scored 44 points in 73 games.
“He means everything,” Perry said. “He’s a workhorse. He’s a dog on a bone on the puck.”
(from 1:26 mark onwards)
The Oilers played most of the game with 11 forwards. Perry, Trent Frederic and Evander Kane rotated on the top line. Perry also joined the top power-play unit. Draisaitl and Mattias Janmark filled in on the penalty kill.
If Hyman misses more time, options include Jeff Skinner, Max Jones or Derek Ryan. The team is already without Connor Brown and Mattias Ekholm.
Brett Kulak's comments on Oilers forward Zach Hyman
Brett Kulak also commented on Hyman’s value to the team. He played 20:36 minutes and registered one assist in the game.
“He’s a top player for us,” Kulak said via NHL.com. “It’s tough to lose anybody, but he brings an element to the game and to our team that not many guys around the League can bring to their teams... So, it’s tough to see him leave and hopefully it’s all right.”
The Oilers won Game 4 by a score of 4-1 with Draisaitl and Perry each scoring a goal. Kasperi Kapanen and Adam Henrique scored empty-net goals in the third period, while Ryan Nugent-Hopkins added two assists. Stuart Skinner made 28 saves for Edmonton as well.
Jason Robertson scored the only goal for Dallas on the power play while Jake Oettinger made 30 saves. The Oilers now lead the series 3-1 and will look to seal the series with another win.
Game 5 takes place at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Thursday.
