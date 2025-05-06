Oilers' Corey Perry sends clear message to Golden Knights ahead of Round 2 battle 

Corey Perry and the Edmonton Oilers begin their second-round series with the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night.

Ad

Edmonton is seeking revenge against a Vegas team that knocked them out in the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Oilers know the challenge the Golden Knights possess; however, they also know they are very capable of rising up to it and beating them this time around.

Veteran forward Corey Perry spoke to the media on Tuesday and was asked about Vegas' defense and the Oilers' depth scoring to begin the playoffs. The Edmonton Oilers shared the full video on YouTube.

Ad

Trending

"I mean, yeah, you know what you're gonna get. They're big, they're strong, but, you know, we can, we can move the puck, and, you know, it's, it's just to see who, who has the will to go there, and who has the fight to go there. So you got to be willing to go there. That's where a lot of goals in the playoffs," Perry said (0:12).

Ad

"There's somebody on each line that get to the front of the net that's willing to go to the front of the net. And, you know what? It's balance and, and that's what we've been striving for. It's a balance and, and not lean on the top guys all the time. So, you know, in playoffs, you need depth to score, and that's what this lineup brings right now," Perry added.

Ad

Ad

Corey Perry is a pending UFA finishing up the lone season on his one-year, $1,150,000 contract signed with the Oilers during the 2024 offseason.

Corey Perry is set to start on a line with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl

Similarly to what was seen in Round 1, Corey Perry will begin Round 2 on Edmonton's first line.

Perry will man the right wing alongside superstars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Oilers radio color commentator Bob Stauffer shared the lines on Monday on X (formerly Twitter).

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The 39-year-old has had a productive start to the postseason, registering three points (two goals, one assist) through the first six games.

Perry will look to continue to make contributions when the Oilers kick off their series with the Golden Knights in Vegas for Game 1 on Tuesday night. The puck drops at 9:30 p.m. EST at T-Mobile Arena.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jackson Weber Jackson Weber is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bcomm degree in Business and Sport Management from the University of Guelph.



Jackson has grown up as a lifelong Pittsburgh Penguins fan. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are his all-time favorite players. Watching the Penguins win the Stanley Cup three times is an experience that Jackson will never forget. Years later, you realize how rare it is to see your favorite team win even once, so three championships were just incredible.



When not watching, playing, or writing about sports, Jackson loves to cook and is passionate about health and nutrition. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama