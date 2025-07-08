Oilers' Darnell Nurse posts cryptic "why you always lying" meme after he reportedly rejected to waive NMC in $74M contract

Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse raised eyebrows after posting a cryptic "why you always lying" meme on Instagram story.

The meme comes following reports that the Oilers had asked Nurse to waive his no-movement clause, but he refused.

Nurse is signed to an eight-year, $74 million contract with the Oilers. The deal includes a full no-movement clause for the first five years, followed by a no-trade clause.

According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman on Sunday’s 32 Thoughts podcast, the Oilers approached players with no-trade clauses about their willingness to be dealt to another team. Friedman reported that Nurse apparently doesn't want to leave Edmonton at this time.

"I think basically Edmonton went to a check with all their guys who had no trade clauses, who they would want to move and say, ‘Okay, how many of you are willing to go places? ... But, you know, Nurse, I don’t think he wants to go anywhere,” Friedman said.

It's unclear what Nurse meant by posting the "why you always lying" meme. Some fans believe he's implying that Friedman's report about Nurse rejecting a trade is false.

Either way, the cryptic post has stirred up some drama and conversation around Nurse's future in Edmonton.

Fans react to Darnell Nurse’s cryptic meme on his IG story

Darnell Nurse's meme provides an interesting wrinkle to the situation, but the defenseman is yet to publicly clarify what he meant by it. Fans left to connect the dots themselves on this confusing contractual drama.

One wrote:

"He’s saying: 1. the oilers never asked him to waive 2. he agreed to waive and is open for a change 3. @FriedgeHNIC"

Another wrote:

"Friedman is lying about what? They didn't ask him, Henrique and/or Arvy to waive? He or Arvy didn't decline?"

Here are some more fan reactions:

"So he didn't actually say he wouldn't waive?," one wrote.

"1. Elliot was provided bad info. No need for him to lie," another wrote.

"Who cares. He su**s. He has to go or we are losing 97," a user commented.

"Elliotte said, “**I think**” they asked all their NMC if they were willing” not “they for sure asked every NMC...” It was speculation, not insider knowledge," another wrote.

Darnell Nurse is coming off a decent regular season where he put up 33 points in 76 games and eight points in 22 playoff games last season.

