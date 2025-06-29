"Oilers ended the Stars franchise": NHL fans react as Dallas Stars offers ex-HC Glen Gulutzan head coaching position

The Dallas Stars have offered Glen Gulutzan their head coaching job. He was the Stars’ head coach from 2011 to 2013. He later worked as an assistant with other NHL teams, including the Edmonton Oilers and the Calgary Flames.

NHL insider Darren Dreger shared the news on X, and he said contract talks between Gulutzan and the Stars are happening now.

"Glen Gulutzan has been offered the @DallasStars head coaching job. Negotiations on contract are underway." Dreger said.

Soon, fans started reacting to the news on X:

"Oilers ended the Stars franchise.” One fan said.

"The Stars are silly. One of the best teams in the league. Now getting a new coach?" Another fan said.

"Maybe one day the coaching carousel will stop spinning" a fan wrote.

Some fans were surprised by the Dallas Stars' decision. Here are some more reactions from fans:

"All the stars fans that wanted DeBoer fired for this 💀🤣" a fan teased the Stars' move to fire their former coach Peter DeBoer.

"This is when he finally gets his respect, man has only coached bottom feeder rosters before now" another fan said.

"The oilers have no goalie, no scoring wingers and now we’re down our pp coach. Bowman inherited a fucking mess" a fan said.

The Stars had a strong season and made a good playoff run, but lost to the Oilers in the Western Conference finals for the second season in a row. Dallas also lost to the Vegas Golden Knights in the Western finals in 2023.

Dallas Stars fired their head coach after their disappointing playoff exit

Pete DeBoer was fired as coach of the Dallas Stars in early June. The decision came after the team’s playoff loss to Edmonton. General manager Jim Nill said it was a hard but necessary move, and he felt the team needed a new voice moving forward.

"I have the utmost respect for him as a person and as a coach. In the end, it’s my responsibility to make a decision that’s right for the organization moving forward.” Nill said, via NHL.com.

“Pete’s going to win a Cup, unfortunately, it won’t be here. He’s a good coach. He learns every time..."

DeBoer coached the Dallas Stars for three seasons, and he had a strong regular season record of 149 wins, 68 losses, and 29 overtime losses. Under him, Dallas made the Western Conference Finals three years in a row. But they did not reach the Stanley Cup Final.

