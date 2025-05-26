Oilers' Evander Kane gets 100% real about the hardest part in 10-month long return from injury

Evander Kane spoke with former teammate Colby Armstrong on Sportsnet’s Made in Canada segment. In the video posted to YouTube on Monday, Kane talked about the hardest part of his 10-month recovery from injury.

Ad

Kane said the most difficult time came near the end. He wanted to return to the ice but knew he had to wait.

"Probably towards the end, wanting to get back in and wanting to get back playing and starting to really feel good," Kane said. "But I knew it was going to be a long process. I wanted to do this once. There's pros and cons to every situation, right?

Ad

Trending

"Obviously, you want to play. You don't want to just be sitting around. You're not used to not playing. I've been doing this a long time.

Evander Kane returned to play in Game 2 of the Western Conference First Round on April 23 against the LA Kings. It was his first game since June 10, when he last played in the 2024 Stanley Cup Final. He had surgeries in September and January to fix several injuries. These included two torn hip muscles, two hernias, and a knee issue.

Ad

Kane also mentioned how the time away gave him more time with family. Especially during his fiancee Mara Teigen's pregnancy with Kane's second girl child, first with Teigen, named Penelope Monroe.

"At the same time, my fiancée was pregnant. We got three other young kids at home. So it was a nice opportunity to spend some time and be a bit of a normal dad to my kids."

Ad

Ad

Evander Kane is helping the Oilers in the playoffs

Evander Kane now plays on the Oilers' third line with Adam Henrique and Connor Brown. In Game 3 of the series against the Dallas Stars, Kane had two assists and five hits. He helped set up goals by Zach Hyman and John Klingberg in a 6-1 win.

In 13 playoff games this year, Kane has four goals, five assists, and 58 hits. He played through pain last season but could not finish the playoffs. He said he expected a long recovery this time.

Ad

Following the long recovery, Kane said it felt good to return.

"I was prepared for missing a good chunk of time with the injury I had, and the surgery I had, that wasn’t unexpected," Kane said in April, via NHL.com "It’s nice to feel strong, it’s nice to feel healthy and I’m looking forward to get on the ice."

Evander Kane is in his fourth NHL season with the Oilers. He first signed with the team in January 2022. He later agreed to a four-year deal worth $20.5 million.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilasha Aditi Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.



Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.



Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.



Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.



Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama