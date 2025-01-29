Oilers' Evander Kane gives sneak peek into his off-field life featuring Donald Trump's inaugural ball, family time, and more

On Monday, Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane shared a personal video on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse into his off-field life. The video shows different moments from his life, including workouts, family time, and attending events.

A part of the video featured Kane at Donald Trump’s second presidential inauguration on January 20, 2025. He is dressed in a burgundy velvet tuxedo at the event, enjoying the occasion with drinks in hand.

At the start of the video, Kane is seen standing next to actor Vince Vaughn, who had his hand on the Oilers star's shoulder.

Another moment in the video features Kane walking with his daughter and his two sons, all three wearing matching Edmonton Oilers jerseys with “Kane 91” and “Daddy 91” printed on the back. Kane was dressed in a navy blue suit. The video also includes a stunning shot of St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York City at night.

Kane was also seen doing some workouts in a gym. The clip featured him standing next to a row of dumbbells, taking a mirror selfie. Kane is actively working to get back in shape after going through various surgeries to treat sports hernia and knee.

The video continues with a heartwarming moment of Kane’s kids—daughter Kensington and sons Hendrix and Iverson -- smiling and sitting together. It gives a look into Kane’s life as a father.

Another scene features his daughter, Kensington, standing in front of a screen at a swimming pool. The video ends with Kane playing with his kids at bedtime.

Evander Kane with "The Great One", Wayne Gretzky at Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony

Wayne Gretzky and Evander Kane attended Donald Trump’s inauguration as the 47th U.S. president. Gretzky, a Canadian-born hockey legend, and his wife, Janet, mingled with influential figures at the event. Janet shared pride in America and Canada on Instagram, praising Trump’s leadership.

Evander Kane was also seen in photos posing with Wayne Gretzky, Mike Tyson, Vince Vaughn, Theo Von, and Jeff Ross. Gretzky and his wife, Janet, also socialized with political figures like U.S. House Majority Whip Tom Emmer.

The Gretzkys also attended a post-election party at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. Trump joked about Gretzky running for Canadian prime minister.

