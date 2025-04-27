Oilers' Evander Kane left 'heartbroken' over Lapu Lapu festival Vancouver tragedy

Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane expressed his sadness over the tragedy at the Lapu Lapu Festival in Vancouver. Kane, who grew up in the Sunset community, shared his grief on X. In his tweet, he called the incident devastating and sent condolences to the victims' families.

Here's what Evander Kane wrote in his X post:

"I am heartbroken by the beyond devastating tragedy that took place at the Lapu Lapu Festival in the Sunset community of Vancouver last evening. Sunset community is where I grew up, the Filipino community are some of the kindest people. My most sincere condolences to the victims and their families. My heart goes out to everyone impacted by this disgusting act, what a tragedy."

The crash occurred on Saturday evening when a black SUV drove into a crowd at the Lapu Lapu Day Block Party, an event celebrating Filipino culture. According to CBC, at least 11 people were killed, and many others were injured. Police later arrested a 30-year-old man from Vancouver in connection with the crash. Authorities are investigating the incident.

The crash happened just after the festival's main performance had ended. Some cars were driving through the crowd when one vehicle sped into people.

Officials, including Prime Minister Mark Carney, shared their condolences for those affected.

"The attack at the Lapu Lapu festival has left our country shocked, devastated, and heartbroken... Canada is mourning with you, and we are united behind you." Carney wrote on X.

Evander Kane helped the Oilers a day prior to the Vancouver tragedy

A day prior to the Vancouver tragedy, Evander Kane played a big role for the Edmonton Oilers and helped them secure a 7-4 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Friday. He returned to the Oilers lineup in Game 2 after missing the entire regular season due to an injury.

In Game 3 of the first-round series, Kane tied the game at 4-4 with a goal at 13:18 in the third period. He scored after a scramble in front of the net. The Kings challenged the play, but it stood after review.

The video review by Kings gave the Oilers a 2-minute power play for delaying the game. Just 10 seconds later, Evan Bouchard scored for a 5-4 lead. Connor McDavid and Connor Brown sealed the win with empty-net goals.

"It’s a big win for our group and hopefully gives us some momentum going into Game 4, and we’ll have a chance to hold serve on home ice,” Evander Kane said. via NHL.com.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Bouchard also scored for the Oilers.

