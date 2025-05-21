Oilers' Evander Kane reveals the 'right way to play against' Mikko Rantanen for conference Finals battle 

Evander Kane and the Edmonton Oilers are getting ready to finally begin the third round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Edmonton has been off for a full week after shutting out the Vegas Golden Knights 1-0 in overtime on May 14 to win their second-round series in five games.

For several days, the Oilers were waiting on their Round 3 opponent. That was until Saturday night, when the Dallas Stars eliminated the Winnipeg Jets, finalizing a Western Conference Finals rematch against Edmonton.

The Oilers beat the Stars in six games last year, en route to losing to the Florida Panthers in a heartbreaking seventh game in the Stanley Cup Finals. Much is the same with these two teams in 2025, though the biggest difference is that Dallas now has Mikko Rantanen.

Evander Kane was asked what Edmonton will have to do to slow Rantanen down in this third-round series. The Edmonton Oilers shared the full media availability on YouTube on Wednesday.

"Play big, powerful, and skilled. I mean, yeah, he's obviously a great player. He's a big body out there and has a great set of hands. So, like any player, you know, you want to play them hard, whether that's Rantanen, whether that's Tyler Seguin, or Cody Ceci, you know, you want to play them hard at this time of the year," Kane said (5:13).

"I think both teams understand that, and it's going to be a battle with everybody in their lineup and with everybody in our lineup. So, you know, he's obviously had a great playoff, and hopefully we can play him hard," Kane added.

Mikko Rantanen leads the postseason in scoring with 19 points (nine goals, 10 assists) in 13 games thus far.

Evander Kane is feeling much better physically in this year's Western Conference Finals

Evander Kane was playing through injuries in last year's third-round matchup against Dallas. But after missing the entire 2024-25 regular season, he feels much healthier heading into this Round 3 rematch.

"Yeah, obviously a lot different. I feel healthy; I feel good. I feel capable to do what I need to do on the ice as of right now. And, you know, looking forward to having a good series," Kane said (0:07).

Evander Kane has produced seven points (four goals, three assists) in 10 games this postseason.

Kane and the Oilers begin their third-round series against the Stars in Game 1 on Wednesday night in Dallas. The puck drops at 8 p.m. EST at American Airlines Center.

About the author Jackson Weber Jackson Weber is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bcomm degree in Business and Sport Management from the University of Guelph.



Jackson has grown up as a lifelong Pittsburgh Penguins fan. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are his all-time favorite players. Watching the Penguins win the Stanley Cup three times is an experience that Jackson will never forget. Years later, you realize how rare it is to see your favorite team win even once, so three championships were just incredible.



When not watching, playing, or writing about sports, Jackson loves to cook and is passionate about health and nutrition. Know More

