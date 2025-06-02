Oilers' Evander Kane sends warning to Florida Panthers ahead of Stanley Cup finals - "Whatever game you want, we can give you"

Evander Kane and the Edmonton Oilers are preparing for redemption.

A Stanley Cup Finals rematch against the Florida Panthers is on deck, as the Oilers look to display what they learned from last year's Game 7 heartbreak. Despite winning three games in a row to force a seventh game back in Florida, the 3-0 deficit was too much for Edmonton to overcome in the end.

While the same two teams will meet again in the year's finals, the Oilers believe they are different and an even better version of themselves. Evander Kane spoke to the media on Monday and expressed Edmonton's ability to play any type of game.

The Edmonton Oilers shared the full media availability on YouTube.

"You know, I think the way we've been looked at by a lot of people outside the room is, you know, we're this offensive team. And I think, you know, we've started to maybe change that narrative a little bit. Obviously, we can score goals and are a great offensive team, but you know, we can also lock things down," Kane said (2:00).

We can also, you know, be hard to play against in the D zone. We can play a physical brand of hockey. We can play an in-your-face brand of hockey, you know, whatever game you want, we can give you. So we're going to play our game, and we're looking forward to that challenge," Kane added.

Evander Kane has recorded 11 points (five goals, six assists) in 15 games thus far in these playoffs.

Evander Kane knows the Oilers need a better start this time around

Even after losing the first three games of last year's Stanley Cup Finals, the Edmonton Oilers came as close as possible to winning it all.

However, they know that putting themselves in such a hole is not a recipe for success. Evander Kane spoke on it on Monday, which reporter Jason Gregor shared on X (formerly Twitter).

"I think both teams know this will be the toughest test they’ve faced this year. Both teams are very good and we know what they bring. We need a better start than last year," Kane said.

The wait is almost over as Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals between the Oilers and Panthers is on Wednesday night in Edmonton. The puck drops at 8 p.m. EST at Rogers Place.

